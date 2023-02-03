Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger.
The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
After hearing a smoke alarm, one of the children went into the room to investigate, and discovered the fire.
The child and the other residents quickly evacuated the home with no injuries.
The flames were contained to the bedroom.
The fire has been ruled accidental.