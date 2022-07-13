Basketball camp teaches more than just on the court skills

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Summer is all about fun. Kids get their chance to take a break from school, hang out with friends, and even attend summer camps.
One camp that took place this week was the Bigger Than Basketball Camp.
It was hosted by former Purdue athletes Rapheal Davis and Anfernee Brown, or Penny as some people know him.
Kids of all ages were able to come out for the last three days and participate in basketball drills, games, and they even got the chance to go head-to-head with the coaches.
Let's just say the coaches came away with the victory. Although everyone had a blast so there was no loser in sight.
Brown said that he was excited to hold this camp and get involved with the community once again.
He told Sports 18 that this camp is more than basketball, it's also about teaching essential lessons that can last a lifetime.
Brown added that this camp teaches team building, leadership, characteristic building, and much more.
He said, “The more active kids are, the more involved they are, the longer that extends throughout their lifetime. So, being a part of a team sport can go a long way and it'll also help you in the professional world. So, we're bringing all of the characteristics that last longer than basketball. You can't play all year round, you can't play for the rest of your life, but you can learn things that will travel with you for the rest of your life.”