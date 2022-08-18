 Skip to main content
Barnett's negotations with Hulu raise concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Barnett

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say Michael Barnett violated a gag order during negotiations for a Hulu limited series.

As News 18 reported, Michael and Kristine Barnett are accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian daughter who suffers from dwarfism.

However, the Barnetts say their daughter, Natalia, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time of adoption.

The case garners nationwide attention.

Prosecutors now seek files related to the negotiations.

During a recent court hearing, a judge postponed Michael Barnett's jury trial to Oct. 24. 

His ex-wife, Kristine, also faces a jury later this year.

