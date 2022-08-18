Barnett's doc talks with Hulu raise concerns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say Michael Barnett violated a gag order during negotiations for a Hulu documentary.
As News 18 reported, Michael and Kristine Barnett are accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian daughter who suffers from dwarfism.
However, the Barnetts say their daughter, Natalia, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time of adoption.
The case garners nationwide attention.
Prosecutors now seek files related to the documentary negotiations.
During a recent court hearing, a judge postponed Michael Barnett's jury trial to Oct. 24.
His ex-wife, Kristine, also faces a jury later this year.