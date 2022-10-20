 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Barnett trial set to start next week

  Updated
  • 0
Michael Barnett

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Jury selection in the Michael Barnett case will begin Monday. 

Michael and Kristine Barnett are accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian daughter who suffers from dwarfism. 

However, the Barnetts say their daughter, Natalia, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time of adoption. The case attracted nationwide attention.

The trial should last around five days. His ex-wife, Kristine, also faces a jury later this year.

To get a closer look at the case, click HERE.

