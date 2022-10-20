Barnett trial set to start next week

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Jury selection in the Michael Barnett case will begin Monday.
Michael and Kristine Barnett are accused of abandoning their adopted Ukrainian daughter who suffers from dwarfism.
However, the Barnetts say their daughter, Natalia, was an adult pretending to be a child at the time of adoption. The case attracted nationwide attention.
The trial should last around five days. His ex-wife, Kristine, also faces a jury later this year.
