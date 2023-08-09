Barn renovation planned for The Farm at Prophetstown

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Farm at Prophetstown is inviting the public for a fun event that also supports a good cause.
The farm's historic barn was built from two older barns from the early 1900s. Now, it's in serious need of restoration.
That's why The Farm at Prophetstown is holding an event next month titled, "fundRAISE the Barn."
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the preservation of the 1920s red gambrel barn so the organization can continue to educate the public about olden-day farming.
Everyone who attends can also expect a fun night of music, square dancing, food, bounce houses and a silent auction.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 3534 Prophetstown Road in Battle Ground.