 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport, Montezuma, Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

White River at Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the White and
Wabash Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the
next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Thursday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Bail Project, ACLU sue Indiana over new bail restriction law

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel courtroom generic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Bail Project and the ACLU of Indiana have sued the state of Indiana, seeking to block a new state law that imposes strict limits on charities that pay bail for Hoosiers who can’t afford it.

The suit filed Wednesday in the Southern District of Indiana says the law violates The Bail Project’s First Amendment rights and rights under the equal protection clause, according to the complaint. The national nonprofit considers paying bail “expressive advocacy work," maintaining in court filings that the group exists to argue against cash bail, which it deems is harmful and unnecessary.

“When we post bail, we’re essentially advocating before the courts, saying: ‘Let us show you that money was not necessary in the first place because this person will return, even though they have no financial obligation to us,’” Camilo Ramirez, the organization’s communications director, told The Indianapolis Star.

Under the new law, which takes effect July 1, charitable bail organizations must register with the Indiana Department of Insurance and can only assist people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies as long as the accused has never been previously convicted of a violent felony.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Thursday with the Department of Insurance, which is named in the lawsuit.

The law only restricts charitable groups from who they can bail out, however. Bond businesses, family and friends can continue to pay bail for people accused of violent crimes, which Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana’s Legal Director, said “singles out charitable bail organizations in Indiana."

Supporters of the legislation argue the law would bring The Bail Project in-line with the commercial industry. Opponents have argued it will unfairly exempt poor Hoosiers from getting out of jail while awaiting trial.

Recommended for you