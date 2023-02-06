Back-up needed after string of serious crimes across Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neighbors are feeling concerned after a string of serious crimes across the city this weekend.
The calls became so frequent Lafayette Police Department was forced to call in back-up from off-duty officers.
As we've reported, a southside neighborhood was rocked over the weekend after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself on Saturday and a 32-year-old man was nearly beat to death with a hammer on Sunday.
But the crime didn't stop in that neighborhood.
Police are also investigating a homicide at Pheasant Run Apartments and a shootout on State Street.
Patsy Rudd, who's lived on Broadway Street for four years, says the neighborhood was quiet when she first moved in.
Now, it's not unusual to see police cruisers and ambulances speed down her street.
"I don't know what it is, but it's just too much," she says. "It's getting too much. I'm afraid to go just for a walk anymore. Me and my boy used to go walking around the neighborhood. I'm afraid to do that."
Lt. Justin Hartman says additional back-up was needed from off-duty officers because so many on-duty officers were busy investigating the Pheasant Run homicide, which is Lafayette's second deadly shooting this year in a matter of two months.
As we've reported, an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting last month on North Seventh Street.
Both homicides remain unsolved.