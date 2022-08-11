Back to School: LSC, TSC ready to handle potential COVID-19, monkeypox cases

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – With a new school year getting underway, health and safety measures continue to be a top priority for school systems in Greater Lafayette. For the Lafayette School Corporation, this year's protocols will look almost the same as they did when last school year ended.
Indiana saw between 8,000-9,000 weekly cases of COVID-19 when school let out near the end of May. Now, the state department of health's data for the week of August 1 shows just under 15,000 weekly cases statewide.
Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle says masks will once again be optional for students and staff. The corporation is also not requiring COVID vaccines or boosters for adults or children. Masks will remain optional on buses as well.
Huddle says if anyone tests positive for COVID-19 or monkeypox, communication will be key to minimizing the widespread impact.
"If your child, or it's an adult that's been in our building, comes down with a positive COVID [test], let the school know,” Huddle said. “Certainly, that adult or student can start contact tracing and say, ‘Hey, I was with some friends last night’ or ‘I was in this particular classroom today.’"
Huddle says the school corporation has a staff member who is also on staff with the Tippecanoe County Health Department. He says the staff member keeps LSC up to date on the status of both COVID-19 and monkeypox.
The Tippecanoe School Corporation is also monitoring COVID-19 and monkeypox cases in the area ahead of its first day of class on Tuesday. Much like the Lafayette School Corporation, TSC will have a mask optional policy to begin the new year.
Superintendent Scott Hanback says the state is no longer requiring schools to contact trace or put students in quarantine.
Hanback says while nearly all measures will be relaxed, his team will continue to make adjustments as needed.
"We're not throwing caution to the wind,” Hanback said. “We need to keep our eye on things here. We'll continue to remind students to wash hands and sanitize and things of that nature, but really, for the most part, the restrictions aren't there anymore."
Hanback says the school corporation is not too concerned about monkeypox because schoolchildren are not the primary people being impacted by the disease. Hanback says the TSC will monitor the situation like COVID-19 but will not implement any restrictions.