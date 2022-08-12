Back to School: Corporations adjusting to bus driver shortages

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – As another school year gets underway, school corporations in Greater Lafayette are adjusting to ongoing staffing shortages. One area of need continues to be bus drivers.
Tippecanoe School Corporation Superintendent Scott Hanback says his school system has already been planning to have fewer bus drivers this year than normal. TSC changed its school start times to a four-tier system to allow the bus drivers on staff to work more bus routes in the mornings.
Lafayette School Corporation superintendent Les Huddle says he is still looking for four or five more bus drivers. Huddle says some of those open positions can become full-time jobs if a person is interested in working sporting events and other extracurricular activities.
"We continue to advertise. We continue to try to fill those positions,” Huddle said. “We continue to work with people who might be interested, to talk them through the roles and responsibilities."
West Lafayette Schools superintendent Shawn Greiner says he's also looking for a couple drivers.
"We were in good shape until just the start of the school year,” Greiner said. “We are down two drivers currently. We do have all routes covered because we have a couple of drivers that typically just drive special trips. We've got them on routes right now."
Hanback says even though he doesn’t have any openings for bus drivers at the moment, he is always looking to add to his total.
"We're always in need of additional bus drivers because we could use them to substitute,” Hanback said. “We could use them to drive athletic teams and clubs after school, but we feel very good where we are heading into this school year."
Greiner and Huddle both stress, their driver shortages are not affecting bus routes or delaying students from getting to and from school.
Find information about applying to be a bus driver for the Lafayette School Corporation here, the Tippecanoe School Corporation here and the West Lafayette Community School Corporation here.