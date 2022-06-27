Aviators win last game before heading out on a six game road stand

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — College baseball has finally ended with the conclusion of the national championship. Many of those players are heading to summer ball teams who do not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
It was Summer Camp day here at Loeb Stadium. Many kids flocked to the stands to see the Fly Boys in action taking on the Miners.
It was a great day for a great game.
The West Virginia Miners drew first blood, but then the Aviators responded with haste scoring two of their own.
The Fly Boys would score two more in the second, and one more in the fourth. They’d end the game with nine runs total taking the game with ease.
Final score Aviators won 9-2.
This win puts the Fly Boys with a record of 13-12 overall, and 11-11 in the conference.
Right now the team is halfway through the season.
The Fly Boys started off hot, then things took a turn when the team started traveling more. Several players are also dealing with injuries, but the team seems confident in what it can do in the second half of the season.
With certain players getting back into the starting rotation and more home games scheduled in July, the Aviators are still in the running for a strong finish.
Catcher Trevor Johnson said, “We're definitely going through a little bit of a rough patch, but you know baseball is just a tough sport and you have a lot of ups and downs. And we've had a few more downs than last year but I think we're going to bounce back in the second half”