Aviators win home opener against the Terre Haute Rex

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was opening day for the Lafayette Aviators. Tons of fans flocked to the stands to see the Fly Boys in action once again. Aviators looking to start the season off strong, after ending last season with heartbreak.
Let me say this, the fly boys came out swinging tonight.
What a way to start the season than playing a long time rival, the Terre Haute Rex for the King of the Wabash Series. Winner of the 7 game series gets a trophy at the end.
So let's see how both teams did tonight.
Starting off it's the Rex up to bat. But the Aviators defense is on point. The fly boys pull off a 6-4-3 double play, which means it’s time for a change up.
Fan Favorite Trevor Johnson is up to bat, and he chopped a ground ball to the third basemen and grounded out. However, he was still able to send a fly boy home.
Now it's time for the new guys to show us what they're made of, and Brandon Daniels does just that by launching one into left field.
A Rex dive is no good, but that Aviator slide sure is. Daniels ends up with an RBI-Triple.
However, the team isn't done quite yet. Drew Behling is up, and he chopped another ground ball to the short stop. Although he grounded out he's able to send another runner home as well.
But here come the Rex.
Randal Diaz would go on to hit a bomb, and that folks was outta here. The first home run in Loeb for the 2022 season would go to the long time rivals.
Rex would go to put up two more, but the Aviators would go on to win on a walk-off walk.
Final score Fly boys win 4-3.