Aviators improve to 6-2 on the season

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Aviators were back in action tonight at Loeb Stadium. The Fly Boys were coming off a sweep against the Mill Rats and they were hoping to carry that positive momentum into this game against the Danville Dans.
It was also Purdue night at Loeb, and what better way to celebrate Purdue than putting Boilermaker pitcher Logan Danzeisen on the mound as the starting pitcher.
Starting off the Aviators were showing us how well they play defense. The Fly Boys ended up starting this game off with a 4-6-3 double play.
The Fly Boys were really trying to end this game quickly because the first inning on defense went by fast.
Now let's see how this team does on offense.
It's Trevor Johnson up to bat and like usual he rockets one to center field. The ball keeps bouncing and an aviator comes flying home.
Fly Boys lead 1-0.
Later on, it's the same story as the first. Johnson again is up to bat and he sends it to left. That ball is caught, but an Aviator player is able to cross home plate.
The Fly Boys would have some trouble in the later innings on the mound and on defense.
They would end up giving up two runs due to errors made in the field.
However, the Aviators would bounce back and finish the game with a win.
Final score Aviators win 5-3 against the Danville Dans.
Fly Boys will be on the road for the next six games.