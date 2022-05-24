Aviators host families gather for annual mixer dinner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Aviators' summer league is back, and last night, those hosting a player for the summer were able to get to know one another.
The annual dinner for the host families occurred yesterday at the Ballfield.
Each summer, the Aviators host some of the best college players from around the country to keep up their skills during the off-season.
Sometimes the occaisional scout will come by to watch a game.
The players play sixty games in seventy days, so their host families play a major part in keeping their host players comfortable, well-rested, and ready to play.
"This is important for the players because it lets them know that these people are truly there for them. They become like a second family to them. Some of the host families have told stories that they are still keeping in touch with players five, ten years down the road, checking up on them, seeing how they're doing. And it's great because they do; they become like a summer mom and dad for them," said David Krakower, the General Manager of the Lafayette Aviators.
The team hosts 35 players each year from ages 18 to 24.
"Our main goal is to have the host families meet each other and show our appreciation for them. A lot of them are new this year and there are some returning ones and it's nice to just have them be able to mingle, to meet each other, for the new ones to ask the old host families questions," said Shannon Gadomski, the Sales, Marketing and Social Media Manager of the Aviators' host family program.
