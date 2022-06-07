Aviators bounce back to win third game at home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — College and high school baseball may be winding down but summer ball is just getting started. The Aviators were back in action tonight facing a tough opponent in the Prospect League.
It was a beautiful night in Loeb Stadium as the Flyboys took on the Johnstown Mill Rats.
Aviators are looking for a championship ring this season, but they'll have their work cut out for them.
The first inning was quite a doozy. The Mill Rats were up by one, but then the Aviators would start their engines.
Trevor Johnson is up to bat and he nails one into center field. That ground ball is good enough to be an RBI-Single. Just like that the Aviators finally get on the board.
However, that would just be the start.
This time it's Jackson Dannelley at-bat, and he skys one to center field yet again. That's another RBI single for the team.
But the Aviators want more, and they’ll get more with a big hit to left field from Jarrett Bickel. He’s able to send Johnson to the races and he gets home with no problem.
But what's stopping the fly boys from scoring right after? Absolutely nothing.
Brandon Daniels grounds out the very next play, but he’s able to send a teammate home. Talk about having a great inning.
Flyboys just put up four in the first.
However, the Mill Rats aren’t giving up without a fight. A big hit to right field is able to send multiple runners home. Just like that, we have a close game.
However, the Mill Rats wouldn't be able to scurry away with the win tonight.
Final score Aviators win 6-5. Flyboys play again tomorrow and try to take the series. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.