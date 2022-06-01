Autopsy results released in inmate death investigation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In a News 18 Update, the preliminary autopsy results have been released for the inmate found dead at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
As we previously reported, 22-year-old Juan Antonio Aponte-Arnz was found dead in his cell Tuesday. According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, the results of the autopsy show no signs of significant trauma or struggle. It also found no signs of defensive wounds or natural disease.
Costello is now awaiting toxicology results for more information. News 18 is continuing to follow this story as it develops and will update you on-air and online as we learn more.