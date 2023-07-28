 Skip to main content
Autopsy results are murder, suicide for daughter, mother found dead

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner's office has released the preliminary cause of death for 43-year-old Tracy Bondurant and her 5-year-old daughter Rayleigh Bloyd. Their bodies were found in a south side home Thursday. 

In a news release sent Saturday, the coroner's office said Bondurant's preliminary cause of death is suicide by a gunshot wound to the head. Bloyd's preliminary cause of death is homicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

The coroner's office is waiting for toxicology results before releasing final autopsy results.