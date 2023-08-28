Authorities need help identifying woman killed in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An autopsy is expected this week on a woman who died in a car crash on Friday.
Coroner Carrie Costello says she has not made a positive identification of the woman.
The crash happened Friday afternoon at Robinson and Dehart streets.
Police say the woman was driving a southbound passenger car when she swerved into a parked vehicle, then she crashed into a northbound semi-truck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn't hurt.
Police don't believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.
Anyone with information should call West Lafayette police at 765-775-5200.