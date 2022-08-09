August 9: Fall-Winter-Spring 2022-23 Forecast.......With Sneak Peek Regarding Thoughts on 2023-34

TUTT or Tropical Upper Tropospheric Trough in addition to the frequent Saharan dust has worked to greatly inhibit any tropical development in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf, despite boiling water temperatures (temperature running above to well-above normal).
The TUTT makes for a sheared environment while the dust dries out & heats up the troposphere. Both are inhospitable to tropical development.
You can see the upper level pressure anomaly in the Caribbean to Atlantic to southern Gulf:
As we slip into favorable MJO phases & we see the TUTT & dust effects wane, our late season should get underway with a big catch-up on tropical action in the coming weeks to couple months.
Such TUTT influence has not been seen since 2014. After its influence, we saw active season with tropical systems until early December.
If you look at the current images & the images of projected sea surface temperature anomalies in the central & north Pacific, you can see how -PDO continues to dominate (a.k.a. Cold Phase PDO):
-PDO or cold phase tends to work in tandem with strong La Ninas to keep the worst of the cold bottled in the West & Northern Plains with more ridging dominating the East & Southeast with above normal temperatures.
-PDO tends to bring above normal rainfall here, but more in the way of drought conditions just west of our area in winter & then down into Texas & over the Southeast.
I also have to consider the Tonga volcano water vapor & how this vapor in the stratosphere may actually warm the planet further, but impact Arctic stratospheric ozone to lead to SSWE (Sudden Stratospheric Warming Events) that precede Arctic outbreaks.
This all means very much up & down temperatures with lots of wind, but more cold than warm January to February.
You can see the continued, solid traditional La Nina (dark blue in central & eastern Equatorial Pacific).
This continues to promote central U.S. & parts of the eastern U.S. heat waves & drought.
This signals hotter & drier than normal September (unless we see a couple hurricane remnants come through) & a warmer & wetter October. Late November looks colder than normal while early part of November looks warmer than normal.
Precipitation looks below normal in November with normal snowfall.
December should average colder than normal at first, then warmer than normal later month with normal precipitation & below normal snowfall.
Note how it is expected to convert to a La Nina Modoki (blue in middle of Equatorial Pacific) by December.
January-February features weak La Nina Modoki.
Weak La Nina Modokis lead to more bitter old intrusion & lots of wind (compared to normal) in winter. The continued -PDO will try to pump warmth northward into the area, so thoughts are on a very, very up & down winter with lots of wind, some high wind events, big temperature crashes & rises & rapid fluctuations in surface air pressure.
Looks like situation of random big, big warm up with the -PDO dominating, then that Modoki showing its Arctic air release with 70-degree temperature drop with high winds & rain to snow.
Traditional La Nina tends to hold back the worst of the cold into the Plains, while Modoki (especially weaker Modoki) tends to release it farther southeastward increasing risk of some random intense Arctic outbreaks during the winter.
So, trend is for colder than normal winter OVERALL with the coldest weather occurring in January.
Below normal temperatures will tend to dominate in January & February overall.
December looks milder compared to January & February when comparing likely temperature averages.
The Western half of the U.S. looks unusually warm & dry for the winter with worsening drought.
Precipitation looks normal for winter, but above normal snowfall expected (7-11" above normal for the viewing area when normal is 15-30") for the snow season (October to April).
Given the very warm eastern Atlantic & Gulf & extent of cold southward, we could see a higher than normal number of Nor'Easters with a greater than normal amount of snowfall deep into Georgia & eastern Alabama to the Carolinas from these coaster storms.
I am not going with an early spring this year, unlike the past two years with vegetation surging 2 weeks ahead of schedule. Both springs (2021 & 2022) saw record warmth.
I am going with more normal & a bit behind normal phenological development with the trees & vegetation.
I am also sticking with above normal snowfall in March with normal precipitation in March, but a wetter than normal April (with normal temperatures).
I continue to go with wetter & cooler than normal overall Summer 2023, followed by a warmer than normal & drier than normal Fall 2023 & a warmer & drier than normal 2023-24 winter with below normal snowfall.
We should transition to a traditional El Nino in 2023-24.
-PDO tends to mitigate more robust El Nino episode, but we will see how this Tonga volcano vapor turns the Pacific more toward El Nino.