...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in
central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton,
Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In
south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In
southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay,
Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion,
Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

August 9, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast-Tracking More Rain & Storms with Some Severe Weather & Flooding Risk Ahead....Drier Stretch Late August...

The rainfall have been heavy in parts of our far southern areas this evening with up to 4".  Totals are less as you go northward.  Purdue Airport total was only 0.42", but near 1" was measured near Odell in Tippecanoe County.

_________________________________

After low clouds, some fog & spits of rain/drizzle, the skies clear & cumulus towers develop Thursday.  As a shortwave then pivots through, a few isolated showers/storms are possible.

It looks humid with northwest winds & highs 79-84.

__________________________________

After some patchy fog, we warm to 84-89 Friday with high humidity & southwest winds.

It appears we may see a couple random showers & storms late morning to afternoon, then broken line of storms in the evening-night with some severe weather risk (looks like SLIGHT RISK parameters are just northwest of our area, but MARGINAL RISK parameters are here).

__________________________________

After a drier weekend, storms return Monday with muggy 80s.

Storms are also possible mid- to late-next week with humid to muggy 80s.

This, after a brief bout of cooler, less humid weather.  However, a longer period of cooler, less humid weather will likely occur for a bit after August 20.

Parameters Monday & mid- to late-next week look MARGINAL to SLIGHT (1 to 2 out of 5 on the scale).

__________________________________

We need to watch the Gulf Coast for potential tropical storm or hurricane development toward or into late August & just see how that impacts the pattern here, if any.

__________________________________

The last days of August to start of September look hotter & much drier than normal.

__________________________________

Wetter pattern returns in mid-September with active tropics & several storm systems to bring rainfall here.

After the above normal temperatures, there continues to be a signal of a Fall-like significant cool-down after mid-September.  

