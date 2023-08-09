August 9, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast-Tracking More Rain & Storms with Some Severe Weather & Flooding Risk Ahead....Drier Stretch Late August...

The rainfall have been heavy in parts of our far southern areas this evening with up to 4". Totals are less as you go northward. Purdue Airport total was only 0.42", but near 1" was measured near Odell in Tippecanoe County.
After low clouds, some fog & spits of rain/drizzle, the skies clear & cumulus towers develop Thursday. As a shortwave then pivots through, a few isolated showers/storms are possible.
It looks humid with northwest winds & highs 79-84.
After some patchy fog, we warm to 84-89 Friday with high humidity & southwest winds.
It appears we may see a couple random showers & storms late morning to afternoon, then broken line of storms in the evening-night with some severe weather risk (looks like SLIGHT RISK parameters are just northwest of our area, but MARGINAL RISK parameters are here).
After a drier weekend, storms return Monday with muggy 80s.
Storms are also possible mid- to late-next week with humid to muggy 80s.
This, after a brief bout of cooler, less humid weather. However, a longer period of cooler, less humid weather will likely occur for a bit after August 20.
Parameters Monday & mid- to late-next week look MARGINAL to SLIGHT (1 to 2 out of 5 on the scale).
We need to watch the Gulf Coast for potential tropical storm or hurricane development toward or into late August & just see how that impacts the pattern here, if any.
The last days of August to start of September look hotter & much drier than normal.
Wetter pattern returns in mid-September with active tropics & several storm systems to bring rainfall here.
After the above normal temperatures, there continues to be a signal of a Fall-like significant cool-down after mid-September.