August 8, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Cold front moves in tonight with a chance of storms

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! This morning, a few isolated rain showers may be possible. We’ll see some dry time during the late morning and early afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will still be humid with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s at times. Air temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s. SSW winds will be expected 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.
A cold front is expected to move in later tonight with a broken line of storms associated with this front. Storms will begin to fire in north and northwestern Indiana around the 3 PM – 5 PM time frame.
The storms will work through the WLFI viewing area from then until 10 PM – 12 AM time frame. Some of these storms could have 50 mph wind gusts, lightning, and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding.
Tuesday
A few isolated rain showers may be possible very early but skies will remain partly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will thankfully start to cool off and much more comfortable air will work in. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s area-wide with N wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
As high pressure settles in for the day, mostly sunny conditions will be likely with highs in the mid to lower 80s. North winds will be certain and calm at around 5-8 mph.
Thursday
Partly cloudy conditions will be likely. Highs will be in the mid to lower 80s with WNW winds 5-10 mph.
During the afternoon, another reinforcing cold front will move through giving way to isolated showers and a few thundershowers. No severe weather is expected as of now — a less than 20%-30% coverage. Timing is still in question but the afternoon hours could give us the best chance for precipitation.
Rainfall Up Until Friday Morning
The latest data this morning suggests most of the area could see around 0.5” to 1” of rain could occur by Friday morning. Locally heavier amounts may be possible with heavier storms we could see Monday evening as well as Thursday afternoon.
7-Day
As you can see, most of the days moving forward will feature near-average temperatures with highs in the mid to lower 80s. Some areas to the NW may see the upper 70s on a few days with comfortable air. The weekend looks great with near-average temperatures and low humidity. Some signals have pointed to a few rain showers on Sunday into early next week but we will explore this as we get closer. Stay tuned!