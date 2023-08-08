August 8, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Showers & Storms Ahead with Some Severe Weather Risk at Times....

Highs today reached 79-84 today with humid weather & widely-scattered storms popping up this afternoon to evening.
Rainfall totals were variable with only 0.02" at the Purdue Airport, but 0.89" at Otterbein, 1.04" southwest of Klondike, 0.35" Huntington Farms area, 0.19" Templeton in Benton County to 1.89" west of Romney & 0.10" at Stockwell. 0.20" was measured east-northeast of Michigantown, while Covington gauge measured 0.41". Kentland Airport measured 0.01". Royal Center observer had 0.05" in the gauge.
________________________________
Patchy dense fog is expected tonight with lows 59-63. Fog burns off & clouds increase & build tomorrow with widespread showers & storms Wednesday afternoon-evening.
There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather viewing area-wide. The SLIGHT & ENHANCED RISK is south & southwest of our area.
Here, a couple isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out (wind, brief, weak EF0 spin-up) 3-7 p.m.
Locally-heavy rainfall of +2" in a rather short period of time is expected. Given wetter soil conditions, some flash flooding may occur.
Humid highs of 81-84 are likely with southwest winds.
________________________________
Low clouds, fog & patchy drizzle with a few spits of light showers are expected tomorrow night to Thursday morning with 60s.
Any rainfall then ceases, the low clouds break up & the cumulus towers bubble up in the afternoon with humid conditions & highs 78-82.
A few isolated to spotty showers & storms are possible in the afternoon to evening.
________________________________
Friday looks breezy to windy with muggy 70-74 dew points & highs 84-89. Skies look partly cloudy with storms Friday evening-night.
It looks like SLIGHT RISK parameters Friday evening-night 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Wind, brief EF0 tornado, isolated hail are possible.
________________________________
We may have SLIGHT RISK parameters later Monday with round of storms. Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
________________________________
After a dry Tuesday with cooler conditions & lower humidity, we turn muggy Wednesday with round(s) of showers & storms Wednesday late-Wednesday night.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
________________________________
We dry out late Thursday-Friday of next week with highs 78-84 & lows 59-63.
________________________________
After that, dry pattern settles in for late August. Note the lack of rainfall August 20-25 roughly. It is cooler than normal at first with foggy morning of 50 to the 50s & highs in the 70s to 80s, then hotter weather with time.
We could see widespread 90s in late August before the month is done.
Blue (below normal temperatures) give way to red by late in the month (above normal temperatures). Note the late-season heat in the Northern Plains!
Projected temperatures around August 25:
________________________________
There may very well be a landfalling tropical system in late August along the Gulf Coast. It appears to not impact our area at this point, but we will monitor.
________________________________
The above normal temperature regime should continue into early September, then wetter pattern arrives by September 10 for several days.
After that, mid-September looks quite cool! Lows deep into the 40s are expected!
If it looks like that below normal temperatures regime is getting in sooner, we will let you know, but right now it looks like all-out taste of Fall for several days after that heat & wet spell!
________________________________
Temperatures average below normal September & October overall with above normal rainfall.
End of October to November looks warmer & drier than normal.