August 7, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Some Cooler Weather Then Heating Up Again

Few isolated to spotty showers to sprinkles are possible tonight-tomorrow morning. Skies look mostly cloudy with lows 73-78 tonight with a light southwest wind.
It will continue to be muggy to oppressive.
As for tomorrow, with a mix of clouds & sun, highs of 87-93 are expected with heat indices 97-108. Winds will be southwest at 14-25 mph.
A couple isolated to spotty passing showers are possible.
A disorganized broken line of t'storms should develop in our northwestern counties & move southeastward in the evening hours. Coverage should run around 50%.
Lows near 70 are expected tomorrow night with a few showers & storms still possible Tuesday morning.
Slow clearing trend is expected in the afternoon with drop in the humidity & highs 77-83. Winds will be north-northwest at 10-25 mph.
After 58-63 Tuesday night, highs of 82-85 are likely Wednesday with tolerable humidity & north winds 7-13 mph. Skies look mostly sunny.
After 59-64 Wednesday night, highs of 84-87 are expected Thursday with skies turning partly cloudy.
A few isolated to spotty showers/storms are possible along a cold front in the afternoon, but coverage will only run around 25%.
That front will usher in shot of cooler air for Friday with highs 76-82 with low humidity, north winds & sunshine with some cumulus clouds.
Front then begins to work back northeastward as a warm front. Clouds will increase next weekend with highs back to the 83-87 range & lows in the 60s.
The humidity will be on the rise as well.
It looks like any showers/storms with that warm front will set up west of our area next Saturday night & Sunday night. They will tend to be nocturnal & fade during the day as the low level jet veers.
The heat will try to move back east & northeastward with 90s by the mid-point of August.
Hotter than normal pattern tends to dominate the second half of August.
Rainfall does not look copious & still looks to be lacking.
Nothing screams 105 degrees, but 90s to 100 is possible as our soils dry out & vegetation begins to lose its deeper green luster.
MJO should go into phases 1, 2, 3 as Saharan dust continues to thin, setting the stage for robust tropical development in the Atlantic & western Gulf of Mexico with time.
The overall trend is horse-shoe hot ridge from the West to the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, Midwest to Northeast.
The below normal to normal temperatures will reside in the Desert Southwest & Southern Plains where vigorous monsoonal moisture will lead to daily storms & the increasingly active Gulf will lead to heavier rainfall.
This is for much of August.
Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas to Texas & the Desert Southwest will feature that above normal rainfall while the rest of the country looks overall looks to have below normal rainfall. This is for much of August.
September looks hotter & drier than normal with potential of some record heat.
We will monitor the active tropics. We will greatly catch up on the number of Atlantic hurricane season storms! With these favorable MJO phases lingering & the lingering La Nina & cold phase PDO with warm phase AMO all points to active hurricane period in the Atlantic to Caribbean to Gulf of Mexico.
