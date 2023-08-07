 Skip to main content
August 7, 10:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Above Normal Rainfall Pattern with Risk of Some Severe Weather at Times to August 19, Then Dry Period for a Bit....Also a Look at Fall-Winter

Saturday-Monday rainfall totals:

______________________________________

Canadian wildfire smoke aloft has brought a very pronounced show of crepuscular rays to the sky & paleness to what would be a deep blue sky this evening.

______________________________________

It was humid, but comfortable today with the exiting rainfall & highs 73-79 & nice, brisk northwest winds.  The higher gusts were east & southeast of the viewing area however.

Note only did severe weather outbreak occur south of us Sunday evening-night, but it was very widespread from New York to Alabama today with an astounding +700 reports of damaging winds.

Last night, the towns of Paoli & Salem, Indiana took direct hits by preliminary EF1 tornadoes in their downtown areas.  An EF2 tornado tracked nearly 24 miles in central Illinois through the Springfield, Illinois area.

______________________________________

After some patchy fog with 55-61, highs of 79-84 are expected Tuesday with dew points rising to 64-67 (humid).

Some widely-scattered showers/storms are possible afternoon-evening.  These should fade around sunset to dusk.  Rainfall coverage should run around 30%.

Some patchy fog returns tomorrow night with lows 59-63.

______________________________________

Increasing clouds & better coverage of showers/storms arrive Wednesday late afternoon-evening & into the early night.

There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two in the 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. time frame Wednesday evening-early night.  Right now, SPC has southwest half in MARGINAL RISK for severe (1 out of 5 on the scale).  More of the viewing area may end up with the MARGINAL RISK, given the latest data trends.

It is possible that a secondary wave of showers/storms passes late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning with additional isolated severe risk.

Lows will run 63-66.

Rainfall totals will be variable, but locally-heavy +1.50" amounts by Thursday morning are possible.

______________________________________

We dry out Thursday afternoon with 78-83 with lower humidity & northwest winds.

It looks a bit smoky near Wednesday night-Thursday as plume of Canadian wildfire smoke comes in.

Wind then turns back to the southeast to south, then southwest as warm front works northward Thursday night-Friday.

Friday looks breezy & partly cloudy with highs 84-88 & dew points surging to 69-74.

Round of storms is possible then Friday evening-night.

Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5 on the scale) for largely wind.

______________________________________

Showers end Saturday morning, followed by better afternoon with lower humidity, northwest winds & highs 78-83.

Sunday looks dry until we see some showers & storms Sunday night.  Highs of 78-83 are expected.

______________________________________

As for Monday, 81-84 is expected lull in rainfall until more develops Monday PM in the form of scattered showers & storms.

Other rounds occur Tuesday & Wednesday.  MARGINAL to possibly SLIGHT RISK parameters may impact the area with highs largely in the 80s & lows in the 60s (with humid to muggy weather daily).

We will need to watch for potential tropical system to make landfall on the Gulf Coast late next week. 

______________________________________

Rainfall will be locally heavy at times over the next 12 days.  Parts of the viewing area will see +4" over the next 12 days.

______________________________________

______________________________________

Drier period of weather is likely after August 19-September 4 with below normal rainfall.

After below normal to then normal temperatures, a late season round of heat dominates in late August to the start of September.  90s may dominate for a bit.  

______________________________________

Above normal rainfall returns by September 10.  This lots like a very warm, muggy time.

______________________________________

However, look what is looming for mid-September!  There are signs of a surge of below normal, nice, cool Fall-like temperatures.  

______________________________________

