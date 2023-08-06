 Skip to main content
August 6, 8:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-The Complete Weather Low-Down to Mid-September Is Here....

Rainfall totals ran 1-7" over the area yesterday.  The exception was central & southern Montgomery & southern Fountain County.  Totals around Crawfordsville, New Market & Kingman to Veedersburg were only 0.10-0.20"!  Highest totals were in southern Newton County with up to 7" of rain.

1.30-4" totals occurred in Tippecanoe County, 2.50-6" Benton County, 1.50-4.50" Carroll, 2-4.50" White to name a few.

No EF0 tornado damage to report at this point, just report of large tree limbs down northeast of Colfax. 

Map of Saturday-Monday rainfall totals will be out tomorrow.

_________________________________________

Bigger storm risk will stay south of our area this evening-tonight.

A couple severe storms (wind, EF0 spin-up) may occur south of Highway 28, otherwise, it is just too much lingering influence of yesterday's meso low/MCV low clouds.  Also, the troughy imprint of yesterday's system is forcing Iowa low farther southward, so it puts better instability, more sun, heat & better severe weather risk farther southward.

Cluster of HP supercells in Illinois will evolve into a bowing line that will impact southern Illinois through southern Indiana.  Here, couple storms with it may impact those southern areas of our viewing area 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

__________________________________________

Late tonight-part of Monday looks showery with perhaps an embedded t'shower or two.  With breezy to windy weather (northwest gusts 28-36 mph), highs will only run 71-76.

Any lingering showers taper tomorrow night with 57-61.

Between rainfall this evening-tonight through Monday, an additional 0.20-1.75" of rainfall is expected with rather wide variability in totals over the area.  It is a bit difficult to discern where exactly the highest totals with banding of the heavier rainfall will set up.

Tuesday features 76-80 with increasing clouds, followed by round of scattered showers & t'showers in the late afternoon-evening & even into the night.

It looks breezy from the west to southwest.

Any risk of an isolated severe storm would be over northeastern Missouri to western Illinois.

Here, 0.25-1.25" is expected.

_____________________________________

Showers & storms are expected Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night then early Thursday morning.

Highs of 78-82 are expected with dew points surging to 68-73 with increasingly humid to muggy southwest winds.

0.50-1.30" rainfall is possible.

Severe weather risk will largely line up from central & southern Missouri to far southwestern Indiana & western Kentucky to northern Arkansas.

Here, any risk looks isolated at this point.  We may end up with a MARGINAL RISK of severe, but the SLIGHT to ENHANCED will likely set up in that afformentioned area.

You can see the deeper flare-up in this IR satellite projection:

_____________________________________

After some morning lingering rain, Thursday dries with low, gray clouds breaking up in the afternoon.  Highs of 76-81 are expected with breezy northwest to west winds.

However, warm front will be on the move northward Thursday night-Friday AM with wind shift to the northeast, east then southeast.  

We then heat up to 84-88 Friday afternoon with dew points surging to 70-75 & south to southwest winds 15-30 mph.

Storms look to flare up Friday evening.

Preliminary data still suggest severe weather risk with +40 knots of Bulk Shear, +1500 J/kg of ML CAPE & a +70-knot mid & upper level jet streak.

Low-level lapse rates looks steep, but mid-level lapse rates not so much, which may deter more robust severe risk.

Otherwise, it looks like a SLIGHT RISK scenario with wind as the main threat.

_____________________________________

Behind that cold front, next Saturday looks partly cloudy, dry & less humid with northwest to north wind becoming northeast.  Highs of 75-80 are expected with 57-60 Saturday morning.

The cold front should move back northward as a warm front Sunday with increase clouds & highs 77-81 with east to east-southeast winds (after lows of 55-58 in the morning).

Rain & storms should be occurring northern Missouri & Kansas to western Kentucky along & north of the warm front.

_____________________________________

Eventually, that warm front will work northward & may stall just north of the area. 

Deep monsoonal moisture from the deep subtropical & tropical east Pacific will work up & around the extreme Texas ridge with continued intense heat there.

That, with the stalled front & disturbances & MCVs working along the front, would bring us off & on showers & storms with humid to muggy weather. 

Some severe weather could occur as we will be on the far southern periphery of strong mid- & upper flow.

Overall, it does not look overly hot with 78-84 days common at the mid-point of August.  We may have one day where we see a brief surge of heat to 90 to the 90s & 100s heat indices, only to have a round of storms cool us off.

Locally-heavy rainfall is possible in this time period of August 14-18 at this point.

MJO points to a potential tropical system making landfall along the Gulf Coast east of Texas during this time frame, too.

We will see if this has impacts here.

_____________________________________

It is a pattern of above normal rainfall to August 18.

However, the pattern turns much drier in late August.  Below normal rainfall tends to dominate the last 7 days of August.

It also looks like a late-season round of intense heat may be evolving still to end August.

_____________________________________

Above normal rainfall returns by September 10-14 period overall.

After warmer than normal first part of September, mid-September appears to turn quite cool with temperatures below normal for a real taste of Fall.

_____________________________________

