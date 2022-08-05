August 5, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot and humid next few days with a low chance of storms

(WLFI) – Happy Friday! Another muggy morning is on tap. Temperatures are in the lower 70s and upper 60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.
A few areas of dense fog may develop especially under clear skies this morning and where rain had occurred yesterday and overnight so be aware there may be drops in visibility over some portions of the region.
A stationary boundary is located to our north which will give way to thunderstorm activity for the next couple of days. We may even see a few boundary funnel clouds. These funnels occur due to the changing of winds at and around the boundary. They rarely touch the ground and stay aloft on the periphery of some storms.
The rest of today will be muggy and hot. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s at times. Winds will be out of the S to SSE 5-10 mph.
A few isolated showers/storms may be possible like yesterday in some locations but they will be few and far between. These storms have plenty of energy and limited capping so development should be quick. Low upper-level support suggests these storms will have little to no movement so heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding may occur. Storms should remain sub-severe with <50 mph winds possible, lightning, and heavy rain.
Saturday and Sunday
Tomorrow will give us much of the same weather. Expect a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Stray showers can’t be ruled out all day long but a few isolated storms will again be possible during the afternoon and early evening.
Sunday will feature warmer and windy conditions with winds out of the SW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 at times. A few afternoon isolated showers and storms will be possible like in previous days.
7-Day Forecast
Moving into next week, our next best chance of widespread rain will come in on Monday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves in. Based on data this morning, the front is expected to start to slow down and bring us storm chances Monday and into Tuesday.
After Tuesday afternoon, the front sags southward, and near-average temperatures will be likely by the middle and end of next week. Little to no rain chances appear likely for Wednesday and through the rest of the week as high pressure settles in.