August 4, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Potential of Locally-Heavy Rainfall & Severe Weather Risk Ahead In a Wet, Active Pattern to Mid-August....

Lows this morning ran 57-66 with the coolest locations were Logansport-Cass County Airport & the Frankfort Municipal Airport with 57.
The warmest was Covington at 66.
Patchy fog occurred over the area with some observation sites seeing visibility drop to 0.15-0.25 mile.
Highs today reached xx-xx with heat indices peaking at xx-xx.
___________________________________
Scattered showers & storms are expected Saturday with humid highs in the 78-83 range.
Some rain will linger into Saturday night-Sunday morning with lows 66-69.
Winds will be southeast to then east & increase to +25 mph at times late Saturday.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible with some spots seeing +2" rainfall. It is a bit unclear where exactly the axis of heaviest rainfall will set up.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm or two in the southern part of the viewing area in the evening wind wind & isolated, brief EF0 tornado threat.
___________________________________
After some morning rain & overcast skies, the sun should appear Sunday afternoon with northeast to northwest winds early becoming strong from the south-southwest with gusts 30-40 mph possible late in the day.
Temperatures may run 68-75 through the morning, but rapid warm-up to 86-90 is expected in the afternoon-evening.
With dew points surging to 73-77, heat indices near 90 to as high as 102 are possible.
Severe storms are possible in the evening. Currently thinking is 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
SLIGHT RISK for severe weather is up for Sunday evening.
Main threat is wind with secondary threat being brief EF0 tornado or two.
High Precipitable Water values support mention of heavy rainfall & localized flash flooding with +1.50" possible in a short period of time.
One or more broken/solid lines look to pass at this point given linear look to the shear.
Shear & wind fields aloft are great for severe. The only thing that would interrupt the more robust risk is if it stays cloudy too long & heat & instability are cut.
If we do get the large amount of sun & all of that heating, then upgrade to ENHANCED RISK will likely occur given the shear parameters.
___________________________________
Showery, windy weather is then expected Monday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & highs only 71-76. West to northwest winds may gust 30-42 mph.
Showers may linger right through the afternoon with no drying & clearing expected until Monday evening-night with lows dropping to 56-61.
___________________________________
Total rainfall Saturday-Monday could reach 1.80-5".
___________________________________
A weak surface cold & shortwave may pop a few showers/t'showers Tuesday afternoon-evening. After mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, we should go mostly cloudy in the afternoon-evening.
It looks breezy to windy with west to northwest winds gusting 26-32 mph.
Highs of 74-79 are expected after 54-58 in the morning.
___________________________________
Wednesday features mostly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds as front comes back north as a warm front. Highs of 77-81 are expected with east wind after 53-58 in the morning.
Warm front should pass through the viewing area Wednesday night-early Thursday, but there is no evidence of showers/storms with that passage just yet.
The better potential of showers & storms should be late Thursday-Thursday night after highs 84-89 with dew points surging to 70-75 amidst south winds gusting 25-35 mph.
___________________________________
___________________________________
___________________________________
___________________________________
___________________________________