August 4, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warm and humid with severe storm potential for Sunday

(WLFI) – Happy Friday! Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across the entire viewing area. Be sure to drive with caution if you do come across foggy areas. Morning lows are in the mid to lower 60s with some locations in the upper 50s.
We’ll have nice sunshine this morning with some high-level cirrus clouds. Temperatures will warm quickly this morning with temperatures in the 80s by lunchtime. Then, afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s. It will be a hot and humid day.
A weak cold front will begin to move southward across the viewing area this afternoon and early evening. This may trigger a few isolated showers/storms. The latest model guidance is not showing much but any storm should stay below severe limits and will not be widespread. Only a select few will receive some rain.
Saturday
We’ll begin Saturday with partly sunny skies, which will be the case for the entire day. Areas of patchy fog will once again be possible early with morning lows in the lower 60s. Highs for the afternoon will be in the mid 80s.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur late into the day and through the evening. Coverage does not look widespread but keep an eye on the radar if you have plans on Saturday. Any storm will remain below severe limits.
Sunday (Severe Weather Potential)
A potent low-pressure system will begin to move in the Midwest giving us the chance for a few rounds of rain and storms on Sunday.
Some uncertainties regarding timing still lie ahead going into Sunday’s forecast. But for the most part, strong to severe weather may be possible going into Sunday afternoon and mainly in the evening.
Morning scattered showers and storms along a northward-moving warm front will pass our area. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out.
If and when we get the sun out Sunday late morning and into the afternoon, the severe risk goes up in the evening. Major models are still struggling to grasp the exact timing. My current thoughts are that we will see some dry time in the late morning and afternoon before storms fire up along a cold front that’ll race through late Sunday and into early Monday morning. This should be a line of storms that will be widespread across the viewing area.
The Storm Prediction Center, as of Friday morning, has the entire viewing area underneath a SLIGHT risk (Level 2) for the potential for severe storms for Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Timing, again, is still unclear at this time. We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend but definitely stay weather aware on Sunday and make sure you have ways to get warnings pushed to your phone or have a weather radio on and ready.
The impacts of this storm will be damaging winds and large hail. Some cells along the line will have the potential to rotate so tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well.
As always, we'll have a much clearer understanding as we get closer to the day on Sunday. Regardless, if you have plans this weekend, keep an eye on the radar and stay tuned to Storm team 18.
Rainfall Accumulation
The heaviest rain will likely fall along this system that will be in on Sunday evening. The good news, most if not all of the WLFI viewing area will tap into the heavy rainfall with this system. The bad news, we don’t need the severe weather and the potential small threat of flooding with the heaviest rain/storms. Totals will range from 0.3" to possibly over 1.2" in some of the heavier storms.
10-Day Outlook
Lingering showers will wrap around the low pressure along with breezy NW gusts up to 20-30 mph on Monday. So, expect a couple of isolated to scattered rain on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure works in for Tuesday and Wednesday which will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s area-wide.