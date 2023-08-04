 Skip to main content
August 4, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk & Heavy Rainfall Potential Ahead....

  • Updated
Showers & t'storms increase tomorrow, then become more scattered tomorrow night.

There is the risk of a couple isolated severe t'storms with wind, brief isolated EF0 threat over the southern half of the viewing area (south of Highway 26).  Threat time frame is 5-9 p.m. 

Highs in the humid to muggy upper 70s to low 80s are expected.

Rainfall will be rather variable, but potential is there for some +2" amounts.

Windy, muggy to oppressive weather with sun & heat will occur Sunday.  Highs of 83-90 are expected with heat indices 90-102.

Severe storms then pop in Illinois & impact the entire area 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Main threat is damaging gusts, but a brief EF0 tornado or two cannot be ruled out, nor can isolated hail.  

Locally-heavy rainfall is possible with +2" amounts possible in some areas.

Monday looks windy & showery with northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph & highs only 71-76.

Total rainfall of 1.25 to +4" rainfall is possible Saturday-Monday.

Where exactly the heaviest rainfall sets up is in question, but there will be some areas that pretty much have the entire drought or Abnormal Dryness completely obliterated.

