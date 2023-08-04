August 4, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk & Heavy Rainfall Potential Ahead....

Showers & t'storms increase tomorrow, then become more scattered tomorrow night.
There is the risk of a couple isolated severe t'storms with wind, brief isolated EF0 threat over the southern half of the viewing area (south of Highway 26). Threat time frame is 5-9 p.m.
Highs in the humid to muggy upper 70s to low 80s are expected.
Rainfall will be rather variable, but potential is there for some +2" amounts.
____________________________________________
Windy, muggy to oppressive weather with sun & heat will occur Sunday. Highs of 83-90 are expected with heat indices 90-102.
Severe storms then pop in Illinois & impact the entire area 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Main threat is damaging gusts, but a brief EF0 tornado or two cannot be ruled out, nor can isolated hail.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible with +2" amounts possible in some areas.
___________________________________________
Monday looks windy & showery with northwest winds gusting 30-40 mph & highs only 71-76.
Total rainfall of 1.25 to +4" rainfall is possible Saturday-Monday.
Where exactly the heaviest rainfall sets up is in question, but there will be some areas that pretty much have the entire drought or Abnormal Dryness completely obliterated.