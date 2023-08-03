August 3 PM Weather Forecast Update: More Widespread Rainfall with Severe Weather Risk Sunday....& Again Late Next Week to Mid-August..

Working on this
Lows this morning ran 57-67 (northeast to southwest), followed by highs today at xx-xx.
We had a couple showers in our southwestern areas overnight. CoCo station IL-IR-25 measured 0.02" southwest of Earl Park just across the state line. Waynetown observer had 0.01". IN-HS-57 station in Hendricks County southeast of the viewing area had 0.01".
Today, it just looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with any isolated to spotty showers/t'showers staying north & south of our area & us being in the completely dry sandwich in-between.
This should propel our highs to 84-89 with dew points in the 60s, leading to heat indices of 85-91. Winds will be rather light & becoming variable.
Tonight looks partly cloudy with some patchy fog & lows 63-67.
Tomorrow looks very warm to hot & humid with highs 86-90 & heat indices peaking at 88-95. Winds from the southwest will become northwest to north-northwest with time.
A few spotty showers/t'storms are possible along a weak cold front & a lake breeze from moving north-northwest to south-southeast in the afternoon to evening.
The humidity should decrease some in the evening.
Saturday looks dry, partly cloudy & a bit less humid with northeast winds becoming east late & highs 83-87.
We turn cloudy Saturday night with a wave of showers & t'storms moving through late, late night to Sunday morning.
Unseasonably strong surface low pressure will wrap up Iowa to southern Michigan Sunday afternoon-night with potent cold front.
Strong shear & impressive rising motion amidst increasingly unstable air mass (as sun appears in the afternoon) means severe weather outbreak parts of Missouri to Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, southern Michigan to parts of Kentucky & northeastern Arkansas.
A mix of HP supercells & an evolving squall line should sweep through these areas during peak heating with risk of some tornadoes (best tornado threat from Davenport, Iowa to Chicago to Rochester, Indiana to Fort Wayne.
Damaging winds & hail are also possible, along with locally-heavy rainfall.
Highs of 83-88 are expected Sunday with dew points rising to the 71-75 range. Winds will be strong from the south, then south-southwest, gusting 30-40 mph in the afternoon.
SPC has our region marked in the 15% severe area now or SLIGHT RISK scenario, but upgrade to ENHANCED & perhaps MODERATE RISK is expected with time.
Monday looks windy & showery with highs in the 70s & west to northwest winds gusting 32-43 mph.
