August 3, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Hot and humid with widespread storms this evening

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! This morning, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s area-wide. A few high-level clouds will stream through this morning and early afternoon from storms to the north. It will remain mostly sunny and dry.
A Heat Advisory will be in place for our northern counties from 12 PM Wed to 8 PM Wed for heat index values of 100 to 105. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid to lower 90s. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you'll be outside for a long period of time.
A cold front will be moving through this evening which will cause storms to fire in Northern Illinois. These storms will likely congeal into one larger complex that will work through the entire viewing area.
The main time frame for these storms will be from 5 PM to 12 AM Thurs. Futurecast shows the line moving through Greater Lafayette from 7-9 PM.
Damaging wind (60 mph+) will be the main threat with these storms. A few isolated large hail stones cannot be ruled out as well as flash flooding from some individual storms.
Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.25” to 1.5” in the next 3 days in some of the heavier cells that may occur. You can see on the map below that rainfall will range in certain spots just because of the cellular nature of the storms.
After midnight tonight, the region should be cleared of active severe weather. A few isolated rain showers/thundershowers cannot be ruled out overnight.
Thursday
The front will begin to slow down and stall out across the state. We’ll have a few bits of energy move along this boundary giving way to scattered activity throughout Thursday. We will not be as hot on Thursday. Low temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 60s and highs will top out in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies.
A few isolated showers/storms during the afternoon will be expected. The flow aloft will be fairly weak which could give way to some storms putting down hefty amounts of rain which could lead to localized flooding.
Friday + The Upcoming Weekend
Temperatures will warm up once again on Friday and through the weekend. A few afternoon pop-up showers/storms can be expected for Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Widespread storms will not be likely but only just scattered activity. Highs all three days will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
7-Day Outlook
As we move into Monday, another cold front is slated to move in Monday afternoon and evening. Timing is still uncertain but this will help move us into a drier pattern for the rest of next week. Stay tuned!