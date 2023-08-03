August 3, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Changes Since 6 PM Based On New Data....With Update On Potential of Severe Weather Sunday....

Highs today reached 82-88 with heat indices 83-91.
__________________________________
A few spotty showers/storms are possible tomorrow along a weak surface cold front & lake breeze front. 86-90 is expected with heat indices 90-95.
This after some patchy fog Friday morning with lows 62-67.
__________________________________
This is the change. A few scattered showers & storms are possible Saturday with clouds/sun & humid highs in the 82-87 range. This, after lows 63-68 Saturday morning.
__________________________________
Sunday AM showers/storms:
__________________________________
Lull with sunshine, temperatures surging 86-90 with south-southwest winds 20-35 mph & dew points 73-76, then severe weather risk:
SPC has 15% or SLIGHT RISK area up for the region & viewing area now.
Parameters suggest SLIGHT to ENHANCED in our area, potentially MODERATE farther southwest. We shall see with time!
Here, main threat is severe wind gusts, however, parameters suggest risk of a couple brief tornadoes & isolated hail are possible.
Official SPC Convective Outlooks will be forthcoming.
CIPS analog shows the severe storm probabilities over the region:
CIPS Analog also shows the tornado risk:
Analog shows soaking rains for Sunday with the storms:
__________________________________
Monday looks showery, windy & cool with gusts 30-43 mph from the west to northwest & highs in the 70s.
The showers may depart by late afternoon, followed by more in the way of clearing.
55-59 is expected by Tuesday morning.
__________________________________
A few spotty showers/t'showers Tuesday with breezy weather, followed by warmer, muggy weather late next week with storm risk & MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK sort of parameters returning here.
Mid-August looks active with above normal rainfall & some severe risk at times.
Over the next two weeks, we will see good soaking rains!
Persistent rounds of soaking rainfall August 10-18:
__________________________________