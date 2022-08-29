August 29, 8:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Strong to severe storms possible tonight

(WLFI) – This morning some areas have had storms and showers around. These have worked out of the viewing area. Area-wide, morning lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy conditions.
The rest of the morning and afternoon should give us some clearing and warming temperatures. We will be warming up into the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s in some locations. Most of the afternoon should remain quiet, albeit hot and humid.
The Timing of this Evening’s Severe Storm Potential
Conditions will be ripe for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and into the evening hours. A line of strong storms may work from north to south across the viewing area later this evening. Timing is still a bit uncertain but the main time frame looks to be from 5 PM to 11 PM this evening.
From 3-6 PM, We’ll be watching storms develop across a cold front to the northwest in Northern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana.
This will progressively grow in intensity as it works southward across our northern portions of the viewing area. The time frame for the Greater Lafayette Area appears to be from 7-9 PM.
Expect widespread storms across the viewing area as it works south/southeastward.
Once the initial line moves through, expect light to moderate rain showers throughout the evening and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The severe risk will drastically lower once the main line moves through the viewing area.
Storm Prediction Center Outlook
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma as of 2:00 AM this morning has given way to an Enhanced Risk (level 3) for our northwestern counties and a Slight Risk (level 2) for all of the viewing area. The next update should be around 10:00 AM. For the latest SPC outlook, go to the SPC Website or click, here.
For a detailed description of each level, refer to the image below.
The main threat with these storms appear to be damaging winds on the leading edge. 60-80 mph winds could occur. We cannot rule out large hail as well as an isolated quick spin-up tornado on the leading edge. Stay weather aware this evening!
Our Storm Team 18 Weather App
For tonight, it would be great to have a free radar in your pocket to track these storms. You can download our free Storm Team 18 Weather App on Apple and Android devices.
Alerts like warnings, watches, lightning, and even rain can be sent as notifications on your phone for your specific location. It is a great resource in times of severe weather. Click here if you want to see all of WLFI’s Apps.
Rainfall Amounts up until Tuesday Afternoon
Rainfall could reach up to 1” to 1.5”+ of rain. This will highly be dependent on where the stronger cells end up being on the radar this evening. This could lead to locally quick flash flooding, especially in areas that flood easily after heavy rainfall.
7-Day Outlook
High pressure works in for the remainder of the week. This will help usher in comfortable temperatures and dry air. No major impactful weather events look to occur for the rest of the week.