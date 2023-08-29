August 29, 3 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Cold Front, Idalia, Heat, Potentially Another Tropical System & First Real Bout of Fall Weather.....

Lows this morning dropped to 50-55.
After 73-80 for highs yesterday, highs today should reach 81-84.
Cold front & upper trough pivot through this evening with some scattered showers & a couple isolated t'storms 4-11 p.m. north to south.
Rainfall will vary from 0-Trace to +0.15" in some locations.
___________________________________
Hurricane Idalia looks to reach Category 3-4 strength. Although the storm looks rather compact, it will be intense with landfall in the Big Bend of Florida, then racing northeast then eastward through Georgia to the Carolinas.
___________________________________
After this nice cool-down with lows 46-50 Thursday morning (with the Full Blue Super Moon & patchy fog amidst a clear sky), we head up significantly next week.
It does appear plume of smoke will pass aloft tonight to early Wednesday morning, resulting in pale, hazy sky, then it completely clears by Wednesday afternoon with a deep blue sky.
Thicker smoke plume should pass later Thursday-Thursday night to part of Friday with pale, hazy sky & the potential of some smoke mixing to the ground. Air quality may drop to the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range as some smoke from Washington & Oregon to British Columbia to Alberta arrives.
__________________________________
So...............then the heat..........some days of 90 to the 90s are expected.
Note the temperatures below normal (blue) & above normal (red).
Temperatures at 1 p.m. Sunday:
__________________________________
Some storms are possible late next week, followed by a bit of a cool-down to the 80s. MARGINAL RISK parameters are here, with SLIGHT RISK parameters tending to show up from South Dakota to Iowa to northern Illinois.
Additional storms are possible September 8-10.
___________________________________
The most widespread rainfall & storm action is around September 12-13 all the while a potential tropical storm or low-end hurricane may be in the Gulf of Mexico or making a landfall (Texas is currently the main are to watch).
As for us, a period of likely MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe is setting up (when you look at the forecast parameters). Of course, we will await official SPC outlook down the road, but I like to give you an idea on the parameters based on all data available & if there is enough there to mention it, then I will.
___________________________________
You want real Fall weather? It still appears a significant cool down will occur after that system at the mid-point period of September. Temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal are possible with some overnight lows to the upper 30s after days of 90s.
It appears that this other tropical system will not have impacts on our area. All it will do is tend to re-enforce the cooler air coming in.
___________________________________
Temperatures climb back above normal by the end of September.