August 29, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It will be a hot, muggy to oppressive afternoon with highs 87-93 with heat indices 95-106.
Cold air aloft, very unstable, very warm to hot airmass, strengthening mid & upper flow, height falls with approaching upper trough should all bring the severe weather risk.
Right now, looks like swath of damaging winds from Iowa to Pennsylvania today-tonight.
Here, it is 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. time frame.
Severe gusts are the main threat, though an isolated brief EF0 tornado cannot be ruled out.
There is a chance this could become a derecho if all the elements can indeed come together.
HOWEVER, I think it is of good note to bring up the potential that some or few RENEGADE severe storms somehow make it into our area this afternoon from Illinois.
Key word is POTENTIAL.
IF that occurs, then some of the CAPE may be taken away, decreasing severe risk some this evening........possibly.
Just know that whether we get any of the renegades to make it in here early from Illinois or we get the bow(s), severe weather risk will be here. Know that the focus is 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., but there is risk of it turning earlier, depending on the evolution of what happens in Illinois.
A few spotty showers/t'showers are possible tomorrow morning-midday as the secondary surface cold front passes.
This, after lows near 66 in the morning.
Highs should reach 80-84 tomorrow with the humidity dropping in the afternoon with a northwest wind increasing to 15-28 mph.
Skies will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny late.
The rest of the week looks good.
After 78-84 with lows in the 50s mid-week, we heat up to 88-92 by end of the week & near 90 to the 90s over the Labor Day weekend with dry weather & high humidity.
Eyes will be on Gulf Coast for potential hurricane by Labor Day.