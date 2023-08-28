 Skip to main content
August 28, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Storms for Tuesday evening then dry and hot weather settle in

A pleasant Monday with slightly warmer air and storms for Tuesday

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! As we enter the last week of August, we are starting off with below-normal temperatures for the day. Morning lows are in the mid 50s area-wide with clear. Some areas of patchy fog cannot be ruled out, especially in rural areas.

The rest of the day will be nice and sunny and somewhat hazy skies due to lingering wildfire smoke with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the NE 5-10 mph.

dayplanner.JPG

Tuesday

Morning lows will be back into the mid 50s with clear skies and some high-level clouds. An indication that changes are coming. We’ll have plenty of sunshine up until the late afternoon hours when a cold front will move through between 5 PM and into the evening.

TUESDAY.JPG

This cold front will trigger a few non-severe storms for the evening. A gusty strong wind gust cannot be ruled out. Severe potential looks unlikely due to weak instability and low dew points (moisture). Lightning and gusty winds will be the main threat to these storms.

1.JPG

The storms will travel southeastward along the front and move through Tippecanoe around the 5-8 PM time frame.

2.JPG

Storms should weaken as we lose sunlight in the evening hours and as they work south of the viewing area.

3.JPG

Rainfall Accumulation Forecast

As far as rainfall amounts, some areas may not see a drop while others may get into the 0.3” to 0.5” range in some of the stronger cells that develop. This will be the only rainfall for the foreseeable future across the entire 10-day forecast.

rainfall.JPG

10-Day Outlook

Beyond Tuesday evening, as mentioned above, rainfall looks scarce. High pressure builds by Wednesday and the ridge will begin to expand into our region. An upper-level high-pressure ridge is expected to be right over the area for the upcoming holiday weekend and continue to be with us into next week.

Highs will certainly be well above normal (90s} by next week. The good news is; that dew points look largely in check with dew point temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Thus, oppressively humid air does not look likely and it will not be like what we saw last week.

10 day.JPG

Climate Prediction Center’s Forecast

The CPC’s 6-10 and 8-14 day outlook reinforces the idea that we will see well above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for the next two weeks.

6 to 10.JPG
8 to 14.JPG

