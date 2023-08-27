August 27, PM Weather Forecast Update: Tracking the Cooler Weather Followed by Another Round of Heat....with Eyes On Idalia....

After highs of 80-85 yesterday, lows this morning dropped to 55-66.
It is mostly a dry, pleasant week with cool to chilly, comfy nights & nice days with sunshine.
However a cold front & upper trough will pivot through later Tuesday afternoon-evening with a few isolated showers & t'showers.
We then heat up for Labor Day weekend with 87-92 Saturday & 89-93 Sunday (heat indices peaking at 93-103 amidst southwest winds.
Cold front should pass Monday (Labor Day), but it appears a strong cap may overspread the area, keeping much of the storm risk over Ontario with a lack of it here.
Highs 88-93 are still expected with heat indices 92-104, however. The wind will shift to the northeast then east Monday night-Tuesday with cooler highs.
I'd watch Texas for another hurricane make a U.S. landfall. This one could be a Category 2 (looking at analog with similar conditions) with landfall near Houston the weekend of September 9-10.
After September 10-20, the tropics tend to shut down & there is very little to no action as MJO shifts to an unfavorable phases for any tropical development.
