August 27, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update: Tracking the Cooler Weather Followed by Another Round of Heat....with Eyes On Idalia....

After highs of 80-85 yesterday, lows this morning dropped to 55-66.
Highs today reached 73-80 with low humidity & a nice northeast wind.
It is mostly a dry, pleasant week with cool to chilly, comfy nights & nice days with sunshine. Some patchy fog will occur at times at night (like tonight-Monday morning).
However a cold front & upper trough will pivot through later Tuesday afternoon-evening with a few isolated showers & t'showers.
There is Tropical Storm Idalia, which will become a compact Category 3 at its peak, should make landfall Wednesday in Florida between east of Panama City & Cedar Key.
We then heat up for Labor Day weekend with 87-92 Saturday & 89-93 Sunday (heat indices peaking at 93-104) amidst southwest winds.
Cold front should pass Monday (Labor Day), but it appears a strong cap may overspread the area, keeping much of the storm risk over Ontario with a lack of it here.
I will drop storm coverage to 30% now.
Highs 88-93 are still expected with heat indices 92-104, however. The wind will shift to the northeast then east Monday night-Tuesday with cooler highs.
However, heat RE-BUILDS mid-next week & Wednesday-Friday of next week (September 6-8) may reach 91-95 with heat indices 94-105.
I'd watch Texas for another hurricane make a U.S. landfall. This one could be a Category 2 (looking at analog with similar conditions) with landfall near Houston the weekend of September 9-10.
Note the heat continuing here.
Above normal temperatures dominate! You can see another dome of heat.
As the storm comes inland, some scattered storms will pop & move northward into the area from the south & southeast. Some scattered storms should pop & pass first September 9-10 (with highs near 92 & heat indices 101).
We need to monitor to see how this system tracks. It could move towards our way & bring more widespread rainfall in the September 11-13.
After September 10-20, the tropics tend to shut down & there is very little to no action as MJO shifts to an unfavorable phases for any tropical development.
Some more showers & storms are expected mid-September.
Then, finally after so much heat & humidity, we cool off dramatically.