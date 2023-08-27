 Skip to main content
August 27, 7 PM Weather Forecast Update: Tracking More Smoke, the Cooler Weather Followed by Another Round of Heat....with Eyes On Idalia....

After highs of 80-85 yesterday, lows this morning dropped to 55-66.  

Highs today reached 73-80 with low humidity & a nice northeast wind.

It is mostly a dry, pleasant week with cool to chilly, comfy nights & nice days with sunshine.  Some patchy fog will occur at times at night (like tonight-Monday morning).

However, thicker smoke returns Wednesday-Thursday (after a cold front mentioned below) with pale, hazy skies & some mixing of the smoke to the surface.

However a cold front & upper trough will pivot through later Tuesday afternoon-evening with a few isolated showers & t'showers.

There is Tropical Storm Idalia, which will become a compact Category 3 at its peak, should make landfall Wednesday in Florida between east of Panama City & Cedar Key.

We then heat up for Labor Day weekend with 87-92 Saturday & 89-93 Sunday (heat indices peaking at 93-104) amidst southwest winds.

Cold front should pass Monday (Labor Day), but it appears a strong cap may overspread the area, keeping much of the storm risk over Ontario with a lack of it here.

I will drop storm coverage to 30% now.

Highs 88-93 are still expected with heat indices 92-104, however.  The wind will shift to the northeast then east Monday night-Tuesday with cooler highs.

However, heat RE-BUILDS mid-next week & Wednesday-Friday of next week (September 6-8) may reach 91-95 with heat indices 94-105.

I'd watch Texas for another hurricane make a U.S. landfall.  This one could be a Category 2 (looking at analog with similar conditions) with landfall near Houston the weekend of September 9-10.

Note the heat continuing here.

Above normal temperatures dominate!  You can see another dome of heat.

As the storm comes inland, some scattered storms will pop & move northward into the area from the south & southeast.  Some scattered storms should pop & pass first September 9-10 (with highs near 92 & heat indices 101).

We need to monitor to see how this system tracks.  It could move towards our way & bring more widespread rainfall in the September 11-13.

After September 10-20, the tropics tend to shut down & there is very little to no action as MJO shifts to an unfavorable phases for any tropical development. 

Some more showers & storms are expected mid-September.

Then, finally after so much heat & humidity, we cool off dramatically.

