August 26, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A hot weekend ahead with storms early next week

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! For the 5th day this week, we are waking up with areas of patchy fog. Always drive cautiously if you drive into low visibility due to the fog. Morning lows are in the lower 60s and upper 50s.
The cold front responsible for the showers/storms last night is to our south and will continue to work southward away from us. High pressure to the NW will continue to be the main driver for our forecast today through Sunday.
The fog will begin to lift throughout the morning giving way to partly sunny conditions. Throughout the rest of the day, high pressure will continue to build in giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon/evening with high temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. We’ll have a north wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times.
Tonight for those area high school football games, the weather should be pleasant and calm. Expect mostly sunny skies with a calm north wind of 5 mph.
The Weekend Outlook
Saturday will again give us areas of patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the morning Saturday will give us temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. The rest of the day will feature mostly sunny skies and calm ESE winds of 5-8 mph. High temperatures will reach up into the mid 80s with slightly more humid conditions.
Sunday will be a hot and humid one as a warm front is expected to pass through giving us warm air advection. This gives us strong southerly flow allowing us to warm up quickly and will give us higher humidity for Sunday and into Monday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Highs for the day will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to some areas upper 90s.
As the warm front passes, this will give us a very slight opportunity for some lift in the atmosphere giving way to a less than 20% chance of a scattered shower or two in the afternoon/evening. Most of the day should remain dry and partly sunny.
7-Day Outlook
Since the warm front moves across the viewing area on Sunday, we will be placed in the warm sector of the upcoming low-pressure system on Monday and Tuesday. We could see a few rounds of rain and storms both days. The exact timing of rain and storms are still uncertain at this time given it is still 3-4 days out. The best chances could occur early Monday morning and then again during the late afternoon/evening hours.
Then lingering showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning with the passage of the main cold front. This front will give us dry, tranquil, and comfortable weather for the rest of next week.
Precipitation Outlook for the Next 7-Days
Some of the storms we see on Monday and Tuesday could give us ranges from 0.25” upwards to 1+” in some of the heavier storms that we could see. The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting most of the area, on average may see 0.25” to 0.75” by next Friday.