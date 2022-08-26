August 26, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surge of Hot, Humid Weather For the Weekend Then Opportunity for Storms with Isolated Severe Weather Risk

Lows this morning ran 60-67 with patchy fog.
Highs today reached
Some patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning with lows 56-62 with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies & a light to calm wind.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with east to southeast wind becoming south & highs 83-90.
Humidity won't be too bad with dew points 58-64.
With partly cloudy skies & south to southeast wind, lows of 64-70 are expected early Sunday morning.
Highs of 87-95 are expected Sunday afternoon with heat indices up to 94-102.
Winds will be southwest at 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies.
Scattered storms will fire well west of our area Saturday with risk of a few isolated severe storms embedded from Minnesota to Kansas.
These fade then new scattered storms will begin to fire Oklahoma to Minnesota on Sunday. A few isolated severe storms are possible there.
We continue to look dry.
Sunday night looks warm & humid with southwest wind & lows only 70-76.
As for Monday, it still looks like a wave of storms in the morning hours moving west to east over the viewing area.
There is the risk of a couple to a few severe gusts from the storms.
Preliminary timing would be 6-9 a.m.
After that, the sun appears & we heat up to 86-90 (heat indices 92-101) with muggy dew points in the 70-76 range with south to southwest winds.
It appears that a new wave of storms will re-fire west of us & impact the area late afternoon to evening.
A couple to a few severe gusts cannot be ruled out.
After that, we watch for one last batch of rainfall risk.
About 30% coverage of showers/storms is expected as the actual cold front passes before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Southwest winds will then become west to northwest, though the lower humidity may lag behind the front.
Highs of 85-90 are expected with heat indices reaching 90-100.
This shows less potential of a couple isolated severe storms.
Total rainfall Monday-Tuesday looks to run 0.50-1.25" over the area with a few isolated +1.50" amounts.
The rest of next week looks dry & cooler with lower humidity & northwest winds becoming north to northeast to east.
Wednesday highs of 80-86 are expected after patchy fog & 61-65 in the morning.
Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs 78-84 with fog & morning lows 55-60.
Friday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 80-85 with fog & morning lows 53-58.
As for Labor Day weekend & Labor Day itself, all eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico & along the Gulf Coast of the U.S. as likely hurricane will be brewing.
Landfall location is very unclear & will tend to be dictated by our upper trough that swings through here Monday-Tuesday & then the ensuing ridge in the Plains.
It may get pulled up toward Florida to Alabama, but there is also an outside change that if the ridge expands much quicker than expected that it is pulled back to Texas.
My thoughts are that will either trend over the very warm water in the northeastern Gulf or get randomly pulled toward the very warm water near south Texas.
You can see some model depictions of how rapidly the heat expands in the Plains & then Midwest. This scenario would give a window to force it west toward Texas.
It is quite complicated, however & all about timing.
The western Corn Belt drought is highly connected to what will evolve here. The stronger the feedbacks of the heat & dry soil (southern Iowa only 0.25" rain since July 1) the stronger the ridge & great potential of ridge expansion & thus pull of the hurricane back to Texas.
HOWEVER, there will be a tug of war too with the very wet soils from New Mexico to Alabama & how much that affects the ridge feedbacks on the southern fringe.
Again.....overall very complicated on exact track.
Unless something changes, there is a tendency for surge of intense heat & dry weather here with strong upper ridge southern Canada to the Plains & Corn Belt while the South & Southern Plains to Desert Southwest are active with the tropics.
Such heat so far north in September would result in record high temperatures in southern Canada & the Northern Plains to western Corn Belt.
It still looks like an upper trough & surface cold front pass near September 9, followed by a cool-down.
We look to go from 90s to highs 70s to 80 with lows in the 50s.
It still looks active tropical storm- & hurricane-wise with potential impacts in the Caribbean & off the Southeast coast after the afformentioned hurricane.
So, early half of September if overall hotter than normal.
That cooler spell puts mid-September slight above normal temperature-wise here near, while all of the heavy tropical rains southwest, south & southeast of our area tend to keep that zone cooler than normal.
Trend through mid-September is wet South, dry North (drier here).
Remember, it only takes one random tropical system getting up here at the last minute to change this & bring heavy rainfall.
Synoptically, the pattern is dry here, but we still need to watch the tropics.
Trend is drier & warmer than normal here for late September, but there looks to be so much tropical depression, storm & hurricane activity from the East Pacific to the Caribbean that we need to watch that to see if it turns things unexpectedly wetter here.
However, when we look at September as a whole, synoptically-speaking, trend is dry North, wet South. We are trending on the drier side, which has been my thoughts & analog data trend for a year unless we see tropical remnants.
Again, there is no doubt all data screams warmer than normal for our region in October.
However, there are signs of another surge in tropical activity in the western Pacific in October. If that happens, we may see another situation whereby monster storms or bombs evolve near Siberia to Alaska from these remnants, which often drops a random trough into the Northeast & Midwest.
I do see that potential in late October where it is a very warm, endless Summer month & then you get a brief, random sharp trough.
It would bring a brief bout of quite cold weather with hard freezing before we heat back up again.
When you analog the data, this looks to occur late October.
This said, the trees still look to be 2-3 weeks late changing. However, such a freeze would accelerate color change rapidly & may brown a few prematurely.
We will monitor.
To summarize, endless Summer scenario in October is there with late, late foliage change. However, active western Pacific may bring late October random trough with sudden hard freeze before we suddenly heat back up again with lots of warmth toward Halloween to early November (like 2020).
I still like wetter than normal trend for October, however, current analysis suggests the largest rainfall anomalies may occur northern Missouri to Iowa to Michigan to Ontario.
Our risk of October severe weather (like last year) will be there as well.
The risk is above normal given the analog signatures & conditions present.
The same applies to early November, but given the high ACE hurricane season & the hurricane season lasting so long, a round of unseasonably cold weather may arrive after November 15. The overall colder than normal trend with early snow may continue to about December 10, followed by much milder regime.
This likely means no White Christmas for this year.