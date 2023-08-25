 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

August 25, 5 PM Weather Forecast-Not Quite As Hot with Some Storms Ahead, Then Progressively Cooler Before We Heat Up Again for the Labor Day Weekend....

We are a bit cooler today, but it is still muggy over much of the area.  We still have Heat Advisory for areas mostly south of Highway 18.

Our highs have reached 82-93 with heat indices peaking at 86-107. 

In the southern part of Indiana & Illinois, the heat is still extreme with temperatures reaching as high as 103 today with heat indices near 120.

Some storms will fire in western to central Illinois soon.  Some of those will impact the area later this evening tonight. 

A few will also pop also near Chicago & Gary & move south.

1

_____________________________________________

A few storms are possible here tonight 9 pm-5 am.

Best coverage will be south of Highway 18 with MARGINAL RISK of severe weather (isolated severe storm).

Otherwise, some patchy fog is possible late with lows 66-72.

1
1

____________________________________________

Saturday looks humid to muggy initially, followed by lowering humidity north to south through the afternoon.  Highs of 80-85 are expected with heat indices 81-93.

With partly cloudy skies, an isolated shower or t'shower or two is possible as cumulus bubble up with shortwave passage in the afternoon during peak heating.

1

_____________________________________________

Sunday looks great!  Monday to Tuesday we warm a bit & it get breezy Tuesday.  Cold front & upper trough pivot by Tuesday with a couple to few isolated showers/storms.

Much cooler air arrives Wednesday with cool, crisp overnights.  Lows of 47-52 are expected.

This upper trough & cold front will pull hurricane towards a landfall in northwest Florida & then big impacts for the Carolinas as it rides the coast a bit.

1

_____________________________________________

We then heat up by Labor Day weekend to Labor Day to 89-93 with heat indices of 96-107 as high humidity surges northward.

1

The hotter weather:

1

_____________________________________________

With dew points in the 70s Monday (Labor Day) with highs 87-92 & cold front passing amidst the tropical moisture, rainfall coverage should go up to 50%.  Scattered showers & storms are expected at this point in the afternoon-evening.

1

_____________________________________________

It then gets briefly cooler, but that warmer than normal trend carries on in early September.  Note the above normal temperatures (pink to red).  So, some 90s will likely return with high humidity in that September 7-10 period.

1

_____________________________________________

Your 10-day forecast:

1

_____________________________________________

The overall trend is still above normal temperature-wise up to mid-September, but it will turn wetter again with showers/storms mid-month on multiple days.

1

_____________________________________________

Below normal temperature regime with real taste of Fall should occur in latter September.  A few days will have temperatures up to 15 degrees below normal (Normal then:  74/48)

_____________________________________________

