August 25, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking a Few Storms, Bursts of Heat with Eyes on the Gulf

With some patchy fog, lows this morning bottomed out at 58-64.
After some of that patchy fog, we saw the sunshine, then skies turned mostly cloudy to cloudy with a couple isolated showers. Sunshine then reappeared & we heated up with dew points rising to 68-73.
This evening, we have seen a few scattered storms with around 30% coverage.
Winds went light southeast to south, then southwest at 13-24 mph.
Heat indices topped out as high as 96 in our southwestern areas.
Highs today reached 80-88. Heat indices reached 82-96.
____________________________________________________________
Any widely-scattered storms will pull away by 1:30-2 a.m., followed by some patchy fog developing & lows 62-67.
Friday looks partly cloudy with north-northwest to north to north-northeast wind at 14-24 mph & highs 80-85.
57-62 is likely by early Saturday morning with patchy fog.
As for Saturday, it should become partly cloudy with 82-90 for highs & an east wind becoming southeast then south at 5-8 mph.
65-70 is likely Saturday night, followed by 87-95 Sunday with partly cloudy skies.
Heat indices of 92-101 are expected with southwest winds 15-25 mph.
Lows of only 69-75 are expected Saturday night.
A wave of some scattered storms is expected Monday morning, then a break with some sun should ensue.
A second round should re-develop & past late afternoon-evening.
Highs should reach 85-90 with heat indices 91-98.
There is the risk of a couple isolated severe storms.
Winds on Monday should be from the south to southwest averaging 10-20 mph.
After lows 68-73 Monday night with a lull, a few scattered storms are possible Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon.
Highs of 85-90 are expected with heat indices 91-98.
Total rainfall Monday-Tuesday is expected to run 0.50-1.20" overall with a few +1.50" amounts.
Beyond that, we dry out Wednesday-Thursday with highs near 80 to the mid 80s with lows upper 50s to 60s with fog in the early mornings.
Beyond that we will watch a heat-up here & it gets humid to muggy.
We will need to monitor the tropics. There may very well be two hurricanes & one or both may make landfalls in the U.S.
We need to monitor how far north the rain & storms associated with the likely hurricane's PRE (arc of heavy rainfall/storms) gets.
There is uncertainty regarding how all the tropics affect us, but they will be active. Looks like cooler weather with upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 50s by around Sept. 7-9, but note the heat returning to the Plains.
It will be September, so such heat would break daily records in that area.
Eventually, some of that heat will move eastward.
Temperatures still trend above normal for early half of September overall.
Desert Southwest, to Texas & through the South to as far north as far southern Indiana & Virginia feature above to well-above normal rainfall (courtesy of the tropics) in the early part of September.
Trend is drier than normal here & west & northwestward.
However, one slight deviation & the above normal rainfall shifts northward into our area.
That is why we will be monitoring the tropics so much.