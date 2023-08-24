August 24, 9 PM Weather Forecast-Some Storms (Two Time Periods of Potential) with MARGINAL RISK for Severe Then Gradually Cooler.....Labor Day Weekend Forecast Also Ready!

Working on this....
Highs today reached 90-98 (most areas 92-97) with heat indices peaking at 109-120.
_________________________________________
Despite this burst of extreme heat with historic heat indices (especially west & northwest of our area from Illinois to Minnesota to Kansas), July & August have average a bit below normal temperature-wise by 1-3 degrees.
_________________________________________
We are headed for 70-78 north to south tonight with some fog (mainly north of Highway 18) possible late.
Friday is cooler, but still muggy to oppressive with highs 87-93 & heat indices peaking at 95-109. Two cold fronts will pass, one late tonight & another Friday night. Each will enforce, then re-enforce north to north-northeast wind. This will eventually pull the drier air in that will drop dew points to the Saturday gradually (with highs 78-84).
We may very well have dew points 66-72 mid to late morning Saturday over the area, then they drop to 61-68 north to south & eventually drop down to 58-66 by evening (north to south).
In terms of storm development with the cap creating issue for more widespread storm coverage.........
As the two fronts pass, a few scattered storms will be possible, but they will need to overcome those capping issues (residual warm, dry layer aloft).
Any storm that can completely overcome it would pose isolated severe weather risk (wind, hail). I went for 30-40% coverage of storms tonight mainly after 12 am to perhaps 6 am, then 40-50% coverage Friday evening-night around 7 pm-3 am.
Tonight:
Friday evening-night:
_________________________________________
Note how the Tropical Storm Harold remnant moisture enhances the storm coverage over Colorado to Kansas to Missouri to southern Indiana, despite capping:
_________________________________________
The first hurricane is pulled away from the U.S. by the upper trough & our surface cold fronts that bring the cooler, less humid air.
However, another storm will be brewing. This one will be in the Gulf. This could mean a landfalling tropical storm or hurricane as we approach Labor Day weekend.
This will occur as first trough exits, then surface high guides it northwest. This will be followed by another cold front & upper trough here Tuesday, which will re-enforce the more comfortable air for us. However, the timing may be such that it actually works to pull that Gulf storm to the coast.
The most likely target for a landfall would be Florida.
I kept Tuesday dry for now, but I may need to add isolated showers/storms to the forecast for this front if current trends hold.
_________________________________________
Regardless of all of this, the three cold fronts & two upper troughs keep us much more comfortable all of next week.
Note how temperatures run a bit below normal, especially at night (blue color......while red color shows above normal temperatures for that particular area):
_________________________________________
Temperatures heat up, however, for Labor Day weekend with strong southwest wind. Dew points do not look terrible, but still humid at 64-68.
So, highs of 88-93 will feel more like 90-97. The breeze will help, though.
It appears dry cold front may pass on actual Labor Day morning & highs should cool to 75-80 with northwest winds & dew points in the 50s.
The day after Labor Day looks good with highs in the 74-78 range & lows 49-53.
_________________________________________
Your 10-day forecast: