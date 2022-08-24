August 24, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-A Few Storms Ahead with Bursts of Hotter Weather (But a Brief Cool-Down Next Week) & Very Active Tropics

Central Plains to western Corn Belt to Northern Illinois to Indiana overall soil moisture dryness continues due to overall below normal rainfall since May.
The soil moisture deficits have rapidly been erased in Texas to Arkansas.
Just prior to the floods in northern Texas, you can see how extremely dry it was. It was the hottest summer on record up to that point for Texas & one of the driest, ranking up with the historically-dry 2011 & the extreme droughts of the 1950s there.
We are losing moisture again rapidly as a hole over the Corn Belt, Midwest & Ohio Valley.
When we observe the 9-month Drought Severity you can see the area of droughtiness that has overall occurred in our area.
However, just when it seems disaster is at hand to our crops, we have seen some miracle rains this summer in overall dry pattern. At times, they have not amounted to a lot, but they have been enough to keep the corn & soybean crop afloat & in some areas doing very well.
Indeed, some areas have had more rainfall than others. The wettest area for the summer is a narrow band from near Kentland to northeast of Reynolds. That zone had two big, heavy rains in late June & then early July. Sacler Farms weather station, 4 NE Reynolds, has measured 11.37" since June 1. This is near normal for summer, but it has been a dry August with only 1.56".
On the Arnold Farm in the Wea Plains of Tippecanoe County, only 3.81" has been measured since June 1 with August being the wettest month so far at 1.83" (after 0.98" in July & 1.00" in August). 7.56" separates these two weather stations!
One is one of the wettest in the area, one is one of the driest for summer.
At our WLFI ob site, there is greener grass, but it is starting to brown again & nearby pond is still nearly 6' below normal, the lowest since observations in 2018. Celery Bog is also dropping with areas of mud seen on the bog with recedence of the normal water line.
______________________________________________
With areas of fog, lows this morning dropped to 55-61.
Highs of 82-90 occurred today with dew points still held to the upper 50s to lower 60s.
______________________________________________
Major flooding is underway in Louisiana & Mississippi as this odd regime of tropical disturbances, combined with unusually strong Eastern Pacific monsoon, hit. At first it was the Desert Southwest, while areas eastward were avoided, now Texas & parts of the Deep South area included.
This is due to the East Pacific tropical disturbances & the Gulf of Mexico disturbances, in addition to that extremely robust monsoon.
The flooding intensity & abundance can be partially tied to the extreme nature of the surface water temperature anomalies, especially in the northeastern Pacific. Note how the water is up to 4C above normal. In the Gulf, especially the western & then northeastern Gulf, they are 2.5C above normal.
The Pacific has been active with tropical storms & hurricanes, but the Gulf has not. It has been the Saharan dust quelling development from the southern Gulf to the Caribbean & then across the Atlantic. In addition, a TUTT has been located in this region or an upper atmospheric trough. It enhances convection, but prevent true tropical storm or hurricane development as they have large amounts of wind shear associated with them.
So, even when there has been an opportunity for tropical development with thinning Saharan dust, the TUTT has been dominant.
It has tended to look like a season in which it ramps the most later & continues very late into the Fall. We are seeing that evolve now as the dust thins, the TUTT becomes non-existent & the MJO phases go into octants 1, 2 & 3, which are highly favorable for tropical development.
After some patchy fog tonight (not as much as the past few nights), lows of 59-65 & a few to some scattered clouds we should see 85-91 Thursday. Heat indices should reach 87-95. A couple isolated showers are possible near midday. Skies look partly cloudy overall with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph.
A few scattered storms are possible late tomorrow evening to early tomorrow night (mostly 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.). Coverage should run around 30%.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies & some patchy fog with lows 62-67 will follow.
Friday looks partly cloudy with north-northwest to north to north-northeast wind at 13-24 mph. Highs of 80-87 are expected, followed by 58-64 with patchy fog Friday night-early Saturday morning.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with 87-91 with heat indices at 88-94 & a southeast wind becoming south.
65-70 gives way to 88-94 Sunday with heat indices 93-99 & a partly cloudy sky with southwest winds 15-25 mph.
Storms with some MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters will fire west & northwest of our region.
Trend is for some storms Monday late AM-midday.....
Then some new storms late afternoon-evening.....
I just kept it generic with 50% POPs with highs 87-93 & heat indices 92-100. Winds look south to southwest at 15-25 mph.
If it rains too much & we see less of a break with sunshine, these numbers may be a bit cooler.
Dry weather then tends to follow with 80s.
Lows in the 60s may fall to 50s to 60 by late next week followed by a warm-up with more humid weather.
However, tropics will be a wildcard that we need to monitor, even late next week.
So, saying tropics are the wildcard, based on what we know, let's take the most reasonable projection. Let's dig into where & when development & landfall may occur.
We can make these assumptions based on where the warmest water is & where the troughs & ridges will be located & what the MJO phase may be when we see tropical disturbances & systems approach the U.S.
MJO phases 1, 2 & 3 shows high risk of landfalling tropical storms/hurricanes in the U.S., especially in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.
Labor Day weekend would be a time to really watch.
That ties into our weather.
Overall, the trend is hotter than normal to mid-September.
Wetter soil with more lush vegetation & heavy rainfall will keep the Southwest to Texas to parts of the Deep South normal to bit below normal temperature-wise.
Extreme heat (as compare to average) will dominate Canada to the Northern Plains & Northern Rockies.
Trend is to keep it drier here & northwestward all the way to Canada, but wetter than normal from southern Indiana south, west & eastward.
The tropics are THE WILDCARD with rainfall here. All it would take is one tropical system to get up into our area in September to alter our synoptically drier regime.
Late, late September shows corridors of above normal rainfall set up in the Plains to the Southwest due to Pacific moisture & wetter October regime approaching. Wetter area also shows up in the Southeast due to tropical development.
September overall rainfall anomalies as of now: