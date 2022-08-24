August 24, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Sunny and warmer with storms in the forecast for Thursday

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Morning low temperatures are reaching the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. Areas of patchy fog will continue to develop this morning, especially in low areas and river valleys. The fog will not be as thick as on previous mornings and will lift shortly after sunrise.
The rest of the day will be very quiet with a calm and variable wind as high pressure will continue to give us sunshine and a few afternoon cumulus clouds building. Highs today will range from 82-87.
Thursday
Southerly flow returns to the viewing area as we move into Thursday. This will help bring in more humid air and warmer temperatures. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s with partly to mostly clear skies. The morning and afternoon look mostly dry with more clouds in the afternoon. A stray and isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 80s area-wide. As the main cold front starts to weaken into our viewing area, a couple of isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out late Thursday and into Friday very early in the morning. Widespread rain and storms are not likely. Areas with storms could see upwards of 0.1” to 0.25”.
Friday
As the cold front moves south and high pressure and north winds build into the viewing area, a quiet day will settle in for Friday. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and relatively mild conditions.
The Weekend Outlook
As we move into the weekend, southerly flow becomes more dominant and the heat and humidity will start to creep in. Saturday and Sunday both appear to be dry, humid, and hot. High temperatures could reach the upper 80s to around 90 in some locations. Heat index values may reach the mid 90s.
There is some uncertainty about Sunday afternoon and evening. A warm front will lift through Saturday through Sunday raising the chance for an isolated storm or two possibly Sunday afternoon.
With an inbound low-pressure system coming in mainly on Monday and Tuesday, a few very isolated rain chances cannot be completely ruled out Sunday afternoon with daytime heating. I’m keeping chances out of the 7-day for now but may go up to a 20% very isolated chance for Sunday afternoon. We’ll watch for forecast trends in the coming days.
7-Day Forecast
Monday will certainly give us better rain and storm chances throughout the afternoon and evening. The main cold front will likely push through on Tuesday which will give us drier weather for the rest of next week and more comfortable temperatures.