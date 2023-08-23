August 23, PM Weather Forecast Update-Spurt of Particularly-Intense Heat, Then Few Storms Possible with a Cool-Down......Followed by a Look at the September-November Trends (& Winter Once More).....

1.5 to +3X the normal rainfall over the past 30 days (there were big floods in southern Illinois & western Kentucky) has led to wet soils & lush crops & vegetation over a large area of the Midwest, Corn Belt to Ohio & Tennessee Valley.
However, west & south of that area, rainfall has been well-below normal to non-existent.
The extreme heat building over the the dry, hot soil & withered vegetation, there has been feeding & intensifying the heat dome. That dome of heat has now moved north & eastward in response to blob of much warmer water in the East Pacific moving eastward.
This heat dome moving over the wetter soil & transpiring vegetation, while surface high or lid traps & concentrates the moisture near the surface, is a similar situation to what occurred in 1980, 1995, 1999 & 2011.
As the moisture evaporates & concentrates, the dew points skyrocket to 80-84, like today. These are the highest consistent dew points for the viewing area as a whole since 2011. Every weather station hit a dew point of at least 80 today.
It also does not help that the Gulf is much warmer than normal, adding more evaporating water.
After lows this morning of 63-73, highs today reached
The heat peaks tomorrow, however.
It will be breezy to windy, but it will feel more like a blast furnace than cooling relief.
This, after lows tonight of 74-78 with the lowest heat indices all night at 80-84 with thick haze/light fog & southwest wind.
Note all of the "Ring of Fire" complexes or "Ridge Riders" on periphery of hot upper ridge northeast of our area through late Thursday night. Severe weather & flooding risk will occur in that zone.
Some area may see +5" rainfall.
Note the much cooler air coming in for this weekend to next week (blue or below normal temperatures).
However, note the heat surging back by Labor Day weekend with temperatures going back to around 90 to the 90s.
Even though the upper trough with the cool air will steer one hurricane out to sea in the western Atlantic, I'd still like to keep a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a window of opportunity for rapid development & sudden landfall of a tropical storm or hurricane.
Models are flip-flopping all over the place, per usual with tropical systems, but the conditions will be favorable for such a situation.
Given the set-up of the Bermuda-like high off the East Coast after the cool-down, the conditions would be favorable for a system to be guided toward the U.S.
We will monitor.
To summarize, your 10-day outlook:
A cold front will eventually pass with rainfall & storms, followed by a cool-down. however, thoughts are that more in the way of rainfall should occur after September 10 & then MUCH COOLER, Fall-like weather arrives.
Temperatures may run below to well-below normal with lows deep into the 40s!
Period of above normal rainfall:
Much cooler weather:
We then heat up late September with strong southwest winds, but the cool is looming.
Showers & storms will likely occur as strong cold front passes.
