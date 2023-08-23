August 23, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Spurt of Particularly-Intense Heat, Then Few Storms Possible with a Cool-Down......Followed by a Look at the September-November Trends (& Winter Once More).....

1.5 to +3X the normal rainfall over the past 30 days (there were big floods in southern Illinois & western Kentucky) has led to wet soils & lush crops & vegetation over a large area of the Midwest, Corn Belt to Ohio & Tennessee Valley.
However, west & south of that area, rainfall has been well-below normal to non-existent.
The extreme heat building over the the dry, hot soil & withered vegetation, there has been feeding & intensifying the heat dome. That dome of heat has now moved north & eastward in response to blob of much warmer water in the East Pacific moving eastward.
This heat dome moving over the wetter soil & transpiring vegetation, while surface high or lid traps & concentrates the moisture near the surface, is a similar situation to what occurred in 1980, 1995, 1999 & 2011.
As the moisture evaporates & concentrates, the dew points skyrocket to 80-84, like today. These are the highest consistent dew points for the viewing area as a whole since 2011. Every weather station hit a dew point of at least 80 today.
It also does not help that the Gulf is much warmer than normal, adding more evaporating water.
This heat will go down in weather history for its extreme dew points, duration, high temps with such extreme dew points & spatial extent from the Gulf Coast to Minnesota. In an overall normal to cooler than normal Summer for about 70% of the U.S. (really hot area was New Mexico & Texas to Mississippi), this heat wave is particularly intense!
The numbers are very impressive from AWOS/ASOS stationsweather stations.
_______________________________________
After lows this morning of 63-73, highs today reached 88-94. Heat indices peaked at 106-119. With dew points 80-84 today, the mean viewing area dew point for today was the highest since July 2011.
_______________________________________
The heat peaks tomorrow, however.
It will be breezy to windy, but it will feel more like a blast furnace than cooling relief.
This, after lows tonight of 74-78 with the lowest heat indices all night at 80-84 with thick haze/light fog & southwest wind.
_______________________________________
Note all of the "Ring of Fire" complexes or "Ridge Riders" on periphery of hot upper ridge northeast of our area through late Thursday night. Severe weather & flooding risk will occur in that zone.
Some area may see +5" rainfall.
_______________________________________
A few storms are possible Thursday night-early Friday & also Friday late afternoon-evening.
Any storm that can completely overcome the cap would pose risk of severe wind gust.
As a result, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather Thursday night-Friday.
After 70s Thursday night for lows, highs of 87-93 are expected Friday with north-northeast winds & heat indices peaking at 94-105.
_______________________________________
Note the much cooler air coming in for this weekend to next week (blue or below normal temperatures).
However, note the heat surging back by Labor Day weekend with temperatures going back to around 90 to the 90s.
Even though the upper trough with the cool air will steer one hurricane out to sea in the western Atlantic, I'd still like to keep a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a window of opportunity for rapid development & sudden landfall of a tropical storm or hurricane.
Models are flip-flopping all over the place, per usual with tropical systems, but the conditions will be favorable for such a situation.
Given the set-up of the Bermuda-like high off the East Coast after the cool-down, the conditions would be favorable for a system to be guided toward the U.S.
We will monitor.
______________________________________
To summarize, your 10-day outlook:
_______________________________________
A cold front will eventually pass with rainfall & storms, followed by a cool-down. however, thoughts are that more in the way of rainfall should occur after September 10 & then MUCH COOLER, Fall-like weather arrives.
Temperatures may run below to well-below normal with lows deep into the 40s!
Period of above normal rainfall:
Much cooler weather:
_______________________________________
We then heat up late September with strong southwest winds, but the cool is looming.
Showers & storms will likely occur as strong cold front passes.
_______________________________________
Despite the September warm to hot spells, I think the chill may out-do it, resulting in the overall mean temperature running below normal by the end of the month.
The same should apply to October.
These chill periods will likely be the result of western Pacific typhoons merging with Alaskan northern storm systems. However, we may not have quite the explosive merging that sends Arctic outbreaks southward to our area (which bring early freezes & hard freezes to even early snows).
I also have continued to go with above normal rainfall in both months.
_______________________________________
Thinking the first light freeze of the Fall (29-32) & first patchy frost (33-36) will be on-schedule.
The first 37-43 night should occur in September.
_______________________________________
However, analog data & the pattern overall suggests a later than normal first occurrence of 25-28 & 18-24.
I may not be until November that we see a hard freeze, but the normal occurrences of 36 & 32 should allow for near normal Fall color progression.
_______________________________________
Per latest analysis & seeing the only two other years since 1900 with a similar set-up (1940, 1994). Temperatures average above normal overall, precipitation below normal & snowfall below normal to non-existent November through much of December.
The first single digits & main accumulating snowfall should not occur until after the first of the year.