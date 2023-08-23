August 23, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Spurt of Particularly-Intense Heat, Then Few Storms Possible with a Cool-Down......Followed by a Look at the September-November Trends

1.5 to +3X the normal rainfall over the past 30 days (there were big floods in southern Illinois & western Kentucky) has led to wet soils & lush crops & vegetation over a large area of the Midwest, Corn Belt to Ohio & Tennessee Valley.
However, west & south of that area, rainfall has been well-below normal to non-existent.
The extreme heat building over the the dry, hot soil & withered vegetation, there has been feeding & intensifying the heat dome. That dome of heat has now moved north & eastward in response to blob of much warmer water in the East Pacific moving eastward.
This heat dome moving over the wetter soil & transpiring vegetation, while surface high or lid traps & concentrates the moisture near the surface, is a similar situation to what occurred in 1980, 1995, 1999 & 2011.
As the moisture evaporates & concentrates, the dew points skyrocket to 80-84, like today. These are the highest consistent dew points for the viewing area as a whole since 2011. Every weather station hit a dew point of at least 80 today.
It also does not help that the Gulf is much warmer than normal, adding more evaporating water.
This heat will go down in weather history for its extreme dew points, duration, high temps with such extreme dew points & spatial extent from the Gulf Coast to Minnesota. In an overall normal to cooler than normal Summer for about 70% of the U.S. (really hot area was New Mexico & Texas to Mississippi), this heat wave is particularly intense!
_______________________________________
The numbers are very impressive from AWOS/ASOS stations weather stations:
Lawrence, Kansas record heat indices & dew points:
_______________________________________
Incredible heat, for example, in central Illinois at Macomb. This is record-breaking for the state of Illinois for the heat index. You have to go back to 1995 in central & northern Illinois to find heat indices this high.
_______________________________________
Sterling Airport in northwest Illinois shows this impressive heat & dew points:
_______________________________________
Even Waterloo, Airport airport station saw extreme temperatures & dew points:
_______________________________________
After lows this morning of 63-73, highs today reached 88-94. Heat indices peaked at 106-119.
Mary Anne's weather station in Remington measured a heat index of 125, while mine at the home place maxed out at 123 (though sensor is pretty close to the transpiration of my tallgrass prairie planting).
Tim Garbison in Veedersburg had his weather station see 93 for a high, but the heat index peaked at 123, as well.
_______________________________________
The heat peaks tomorrow, however.
It will be breezy to windy, but it will feel more like a blast furnace than cooling relief.
This, after lows tonight of 74-78 with the lowest heat indices all night at 80-84 with thick haze/light fog & southwest wind.
_______________________________________
Note all of the "Ring of Fire" complexes or "Ridge Riders" on periphery of hot upper ridge northeast of our area through late Thursday night. Severe weather & flooding risk will occur in that zone.
Some area may see +5" rainfall.
_______________________________________
A few storms are possible Thursday night-Friday morning & Friday evening.
There is a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather for any storms that can happen to overcome the cap & really pulse up. Coverage should run 30-40%.
_______________________________________
Note the much cooler air coming in for this weekend to next week (blue or below normal temperatures).
However, note the heat surging back by Labor Day weekend with temperatures going back to around 90 to the 90s.
Even though the upper trough with the cool air will steer one hurricane out to sea in the western Atlantic, I'd still like to keep a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a window of opportunity for rapid development & sudden landfall of a tropical storm or hurricane.
Models are flip-flopping all over the place, per usual with tropical systems, but the conditions will be favorable for such a situation.
Given the set-up of the Bermuda-like high off the East Coast after the cool-down, the conditions would be favorable for a system to be guided toward the U.S.
We will monitor.
______________________________________
To summarize, your 10-day outlook:
_______________________________________
A cold front will eventually pass with rainfall & storms, followed by a cool-down. however, thoughts are that more in the way of rainfall should occur after September 10 & then MUCH COOLER, Fall-like weather arrives.
Temperatures may run below to well-below normal with lows deep into the 40s!
Period of above normal rainfall:
Much cooler weather:
_______________________________________
We then heat up late September with strong southwest winds, but the cool is looming.
Showers & storms will likely occur as strong cold front passes.
Despite big warm spells, the colder spells may overwhelm the overall mean temperature, leading to temperature below normal for September with above normal rainfall.
October looks wetter & cooler than normal overall.
November still appears warmer & drier than normal.
Snowfall looks below normal right up to late December. It may take getting to early January for a substantial snowfall here.
_______________________________________
First patchy frost & first freeze looks to average near the normal date for this Fall.
_______________________________________
There is a trend per analog data, especially in the 1940, 1994 analog, hard freezing will be later than normal.
We may not see teens until after Thanksgiving.