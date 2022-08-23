August 23, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Fog to Some 90s & Brief, Small Potentials of Storms

Lows this morning dropped to 54-61 with areas of dense fog once again.
Highs today reached 81-86.
More areas of fog are expected early Wednesday morning with lows 56-61, followed by highs Wednesday of 84-90 with a light & variable wind becoming southwest at 7 mph. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
After 60-65 Wednesday night, high Thursday of 86-91 are expected with heat indices 87-95.
Skies look partly cloudy.
Late Thursday evening-night has the potential of a few scattered storms (30%).
Lows of 65-70 are expected.
It will be a hair cooler & less humid Friday with sunshine, north to northeast winds & highs 82-86.
Some fog is possible early Saturday morning with lows 57-63.
Highs Saturday of 87-91 are expected with partly cloudy skies & southeast to south winds 5-10 mph. The humidity should be held in check.
Lows of 65-70 are likely Friday night.
Sunday features 90-95 with southwest wind 15-25 mph & heat indices 93-100 with partly cloudy skies.
Sunday night lows of only 70-75 are likely with southwest winds 10-20 mph.
Note the storms flaring northwest of our area Sunday evening with some severe risk.
Some storms will likely re-fire in the hot, humid, unstable airmass Monday afternoon.
With highs 90-95, a couple to few severe storms seem possible with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters in our area.
We then turn cooler & less humid Tuesday with 82-86. Wednesday & Thursday, August 31 & September 1 show highs in the 80s with lows 50s & 60s.
We look to heat up more next Friday, September 2 to more like 88-92 with higher humidity.
The Gulf, Caribbean & eastern Atlantic should get active with multiple tropical systems developing.
There we are heating back up at the next of next week.
The WILDCARD of this forecast is TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT along the Gulf & southeast Atlantic coasts.
We need to monitor closely on how a potential hurricane could change our late next week to Labor Day weekend & Labor Day forecasts.
With such a massive uptick in tropical activity as the Saharan dust is gone & the MJO phases in highly favorable 1-2-3 octants, one big hurricane could act as a big rock in the pattern.
Right now, I am continuing to go with hot, humid weather Labor Day weekend (keep in mind there are a lot of moving parts with the tropics with that forecast).
We will monitor how far north scattered storms get.
A hurricane in the Gulf or on the Southeast Coast could stall a front & keep storms in the forecast through that weekend.
GFS model shows this.
Don't necessarily focus on its depiction of a big hurricane in the image, but KNOW that the conditions are favorable for active tropics from Texas to Florida to North & South Carolina with land falling systems.
We may then cool to upper 70s to lower 80s by around September 7 before we heat back up again.
The tropics will continue to be monitored.
So..............you can see we average warmer than normal overall pretty much now to September 6.
Now to September 6 shows above to well-above normal rainfall due to the active tropics from the Desert Southwest to Texas to the Carolinas.
The northern half of the Lower 48 is drier than normal.
Here, we trend below normal rainfall-wise, but one small change & that tropical rainfall moves farther northward.
Again, this is a WILDCARD.
September overall September 7-15 shows wetter pattern of active tropical activity continuing from the Desert Southwest to the Carolinas.
Synoptically, the pattern is all weighed toward below normal rainfall here.
However, one slight deviation & the tropical rainfall is up into our area.
This is the hard part about the tropics. You can have a hotter, dry pattern, but one or two tropical remnants & you are wetter than normal.
The regime is warmer than normal here for that time period.
Normal to slightly below normal temperatures with all of the rainfall will occur from the Desert Southwest to as far east as the Deep South.
On a synoptic scale, there is no strong signal for above normal rainfall here in late September.
From a tropical perspective, it is Florida to Georgia & the Appalachians that show above normal rainfall & Baja California also shows tendency for more tropical activity.
October still shows trend for above normal rainfall from Kansas to Indiana & the Dakotas to Minnesota.
Elevated risk of severe weather will be with us in this pattern with an active storm track apparent in our zone.
October should still see active tropics with elevated potential of an East Coast tropical system.
A warmer than normal October is still expected, especially from the Midwest to New England. Like last year, the foliage color change will likely lag 2-3 weeks behind schedule.